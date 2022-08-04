Bond set at $1.5 million for man charged in Morgan County fentanyl bust; 1 other arrested

Read on www.waaytv.com
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting. One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Saturday shooting...
Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
Man arrested after stealing vehicles, an ambulance, and fire truck in Limestone County
30-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, of Meridianville, is behind bars after stealing more than one vehicle, an ambulance and fire truck. It all started in Athens where police say they were called to Circle K on Highway 31 for a suspicious person, later identified as Hayes. Hayes attempted to steal a...
Coroner identified man killed in crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck
A fatal wreck on Highway 67 in Priceville caused a lane closure Sunday night.
Man arrested after shooting, barricading himself inside a Limestone County home
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Athens on Saturday where 43-year-old Ryan Matthew Guenther barricaded himself inside. Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says deputies responded to the home on Craft Road where someone reported being shot by someone inside. It's unclear that person's condition, but...
1 in custody following Limestone County standoff
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said one person was arrested Saturday night after a standoff and shooting. The incident happened at a residence in the 24000 Block of Craft Road in Athens, according to a Facebook post. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said deputies responded to a shooting call...
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Jackson County man charged with murder in stabbing
A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.
3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop
Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; State revoked his release
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there.
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
