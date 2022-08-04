ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PTC dual enrollment graduate plans early to attend medical school

Tyler Shackelford had already been taking AP courses at Mid-Carolina High School when Piedmont Technical College (PTC) established a Middle College partnership with the School District of Newberry County. Earn college credits, on a college campus, while still in high school?. “If I’m presented an opportunity, I go for it,”...
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
Get free school supplies Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board

Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
Columbia church congregation not letting fire erode their spirit

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greater Faith United Baptist Church lost its building to a blaze on Sunday, and while thankfully no one was injured their sanctuary is a total loss. "Yall are going through a test with the burning of your church," A guest pastor told the congregation. "That is a test, but you know God is going to make it what? Bigger and better."
All roads lead to Newberry

A phrase that I have heard many a time since moving to Newberry a little over two months ago, to start as the new director of the Newberry Museum, is “all roads lead to Newberry.”. At first, I chuckled and thought this was just a quirky local mannerism. But...
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
School is starting back soon in Aiken County. Here's what you need to know.

The 2022-23 school year in Aiken County begins on Aug. 15, and here's what you need to know. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 academic calendar in February. Jeanie Glover, the chief officer of instruction, said that while the school year will have the required 180 days for students, but there is a weeklong fall break from Oct. 17-21.
Volunteers needed for Summer Fair

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...

