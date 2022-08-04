ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

Lind Fire fully contained after destroyong several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

By Nick Jahnke, Mariah Valles
nbcrightnow.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Queensgate overpass closed; fire on I-182

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Queensgate Dr. overpass is closed to traffic because of a fire burning on I-182. Crews are on scene working to put the fire out. Richland Police ask to avoid the area. The cause of fire is unknown at this time. This is a developing story, which means...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Large fire off I-182 East and Queensgate Dr. spreading close to homes

RICHLAND, Wash. - A car rollover caused a large fire near I-182 headed east, according to the Richland Police Department. The fire is spreading over the Queensgate overpass. According to one officer, a car rolled on the side of the freeway, starting the fire. It spread dangerously close to a the Richland Church of Nazarene. Evacuations are in place for all of Jason Loop and several roads are closed as crews work to contain it.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lind, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Adams County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
County
Adams County, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office and Pasco PD back-to-school supply drives

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - It's back-to-school and local law enforcement are holding a school supply drive throughout the area. You can find the Benton County Sheriff's Office at several locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in three separate locations: Walmart in Kennewick, Kibe Market in Benton City and NW Farm Supply in Prosser.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Lack of Swings for Disabled Children in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Kason Creed, an eight-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy, has been looking for a park he can play at in the Tri-Cities. He discovered his love for swings after visiting ADA parks in Spokane, which is where Kason often travels for doctors appointments. He has found no...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Back-to-school drive at Rattlesnake Mountain all month long

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson is teaming up with Soul Patrol Ministry for their second annual Back To School Backpack Drive. The drive is going from July 26-August 26 off of 3305 W 19th Ave. Kennewick, WA 99338. All supplies received will then be donated to Vista Elementary and...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy