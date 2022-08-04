Read on hillcityprevailernews.com
Custer Cruisin’ starts Friday
Thousands of two-wheelers are making their way toward the Black Hills today in advance of the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which starts on Friday and runs through Aug. 14. When they arrive, the town of Custer will be ready for them with special Custer Cruisin' events planned, bike-themed street vendors and of course restaurants and hotels ready to feed and board the riders.
Eight Days in Custer County
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer Masonic Lodge. Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Custer County Airport. Custer School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. Hermosa School. Custer Cruisin’ Mayor’s Ride, 1 p.m. (registration begins at 11 a.m.) Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co. Elk Mountain School District Board...
Down Memory Lane
— 2017 marked the 15th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Black Hills. Prior to the Club being chartered in September 2002, it was known as the Hill City Teen Center. Over the years, the breadth and scope of the Club has expanded exponentially ... Cody McCracken...
Jessie Phelps is new library director
Custer County’s public library, located at 447 Crook Street, has hired Jessie Phelps as new director. Phelps was hired this summer, taking over Doris Ann Mertz’s legacy. Phelps earned a master’s degree in Library Science from University of Kentucky and moved to Custer in 2020 with her wildland-firefighting husband, Dave.
Crazy Horse foundation names new CEO
The board of directors of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation has announce the appointment of Whitney A. Rencountre II as the new chief executive officer. He will assume responsibilities effective Sept. 1. Until that time, to assure continuity over the remainder of the tourist season, foundation interim CEO Joseph A. Konkol will retain his current responsibilities and support a transition of CEO leadership, then return to his role as chief financial officer of the foundation.
