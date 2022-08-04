The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children

Read on 985theriver.com
Community members will be honored with a pavilion dedication
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 11, the 12 Points Revitalization Inc. will be honoring community members who have been helpful to the community with a pavilion dedication. The structure will be located at 1323 Lafayette Avenue. Those being honored include Keymark Construction, the group that donated their...
Team of Mercy hosts 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy hosted its 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event on Wabash Ave. on Friday. This community event featured a dog show where dozens competed for the top dog prize. This unique event helped raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health.
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about it,” she said.
Paris High School holds memorial after death of 16-year-old student
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Family and friends of Brody Sanders gathered at Paris High School on Sunday, to hold a ceremony honoring his life following his death in a car accident on Saturday. More information on the case can be found by clicking the link below. Creighton Tarr was Sanders’s...
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future?. Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties.
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July...
Clinton FD unveils new million-dollar facility
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly two years after the Clinton Fire Department moved into their new building, officials were finally able to welcome the public to their new facility. Clinton Fire Chief, Chris Strohm, said he was excited to show residents the numerous upgrades. “We have training space, office space,...
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating...
Traffic Alert: SR 159 chip seal to begin near Lewis
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced there will be a chip seal project beginning any day now on State Road 159. According to a release the project is set to begin “on or after” Monday, August 8. The project will be located...
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions coming to US 41 near Carlisle
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers traveling on US 41 in Sullivan County will soon see lane restrictions in the area just south of Carlisle. According to INDOT, work is set to begin “on or around” August 10 on a project that will construct drains and other small structures along the highway.
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
