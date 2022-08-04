Can Lottery Winners Remain Anonymous In Maine & New Hampshire?

Read on koolam.com
Who Owns the Mega Millions Lottery? Jackpot Is Over $1 Billion
After no winner was crowned for the Mega Millions jackpot on July 26, the winnings have jumped to $1.02 billion as of July 27. The next drawing will be on July 29 at 11 p.m. EST. This jackpot is one the largest ever for Mega Millions. So, who owns the Mega Millions lottery and who funds these jackpots?
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
They Won the Lottery—and Friends and Family Turned on Them
Marie Holmes thought she was going to have a heart attack when she realized she’d won a $188-million Powerball jackpot. It was February 2015, and the 26-year-old single mother of four had recently quit jobs at Walmart and McDonald’s to care for one of her kids, who has cerebral palsy. She and her children had been living in a mobile home in North Carolina with her mother.
Stimulus Update: Millions Will Receive Money This Month. Are You One of Them?
Could more stimulus money soon hit your bank account?. The federal government provided three stimulus checks earlier on during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has not yet acted to offer a fourth. A number of states are providing stimulus money. Millions will see funds from their state sent out this month.
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'
A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
What Happens If No One Claims the Mega Millions Jackpot?
Everyone knows by now that the winner of the almost $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was a single ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill. However, there is still no word on the lucky winner. What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions?. Article continues...
A cautionary tale: SC woman lost $83 million to NY man known as the ‘lottery lawyer’
The week of one of the largest lottery drawings in history, a New York man who called himself the “lottery lawyer” was convicted of various charges relating to defrauding lottery winners, including a South Carolina woman who collected $877 million. A Brooklyn, New York, jury on Tuesday unanimously...
What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
Advice from mom leads North Carolina woman to $254,926 lottery jackpot
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a lottery jackpot worth more than $250,000 thanks to taking some advice from her mother. Gina Dillard, 55, of Mocksville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she had never tried a Fast Play game before when her mother recommended she buy one.
An Indiana couple spent 20 years turning a high-school basketball gym into a home. They're listing it for $299,000, and the agent says 'it still smells like a gym.'
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yet
If you bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Pennsylvania recently, you may want to double check your numbers because you could be holding a ticket worth more than $1 million.
A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
Fearless Texas Girl Feeds Enormous Record-Breaking Gator Without Flinching
ICE WATER IN THOSE VEINS. Makenzie Noland went viral after sharing a video feeding an absolutely terrifying, and MASSIVE, gator down in in Beaumont, Texas. Big Tex was a world-record holder at Gator Country, coming in at 14 feet long, straight out of Jurassic Park. Steady as can be. That’s...
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
