IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools to promote employability skills for after high school

State of Indiana COVID-19 Testing Site hours for week of August 8 – August 14
The State of Indiana COVID-19 testing site at the Norton KDH Convenient Care Center in Madison will provide an additional hour of testing on Thursday, August 11 and two additional hours on Saturday morning, August 13. Expanded hours are available only the week of August 8 through August 14. Future scheduling updates may be found at kdhmadison.org/convenientcare.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
Indiana and Kentucky Come Together to Share Personal Stories of Suicide During Annual Benefit
It's a sad and devastating fact that many families have lost a loved one to suicide. We all need together to make sure more families don't suffer this kind of preventable loss. Many people suffer from suicidal thoughts, every day. Often those thoughts can take them to the edge of...
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Indiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTHI
New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
WTHI
More organizations are responding to Indiana's new abortion bans
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is now the first state in the country to pass a new abortion ban since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Now people across the state are reacting to the passage of Senate Bill 1 with some in favor and others against. The...
WTHI
Governor Eric Holcomb releases statement about the 2022 Indiana Special Session
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb recently signed Senate Bill 1, banning a majority of abortions in the state and Senate Bill 2, bringing relief to Hoosier taxpayers. Here is what he had to say after signing Senate Bill 1 into law:. "[Friday], I proudly signed Senate Enrolled Act...
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
WTHI
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTHI
IU Health responds to new abortion bans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
WTHI
Disagreement over how to use ARP money in Vigo County
Vigo County Commissioners and County Council debate use of ARP money. The Vigo County commissioners want to use $2 million to repair several of the county's aging and failing culverts. There is only one issue; the county council heard these plans last week and were unimpressed.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
WTHI
Vivid Smiles throws back to school bash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season of going back to school, and one local business is helping families do it in style!. Vivid Smiles in Terre Haute threw a back-to-school bash on Saturday!. Fourteen different vendors set up booths with items to help prepare kids for classes. Three...
Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
WTHI
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
22 WSBT
Out with the "new" and in with the "old" at the Indiana VNTG Fest
The vintage trend is spreading to the Hoosier state. In partnership with the Illinois Vintage Fest, the Indiana VNTG Fest is happening Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd #8507, Valparaiso, IN. There will be 40 plus vintage...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
WTHI
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance" - THPD competitors share their experiences from the World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The World Police and Fire Games competitors are back from a big week of competition in the Netherlands, and we had the chance to catch up with a few of them. This international sporting event is for police, fire, and corrections service personnel. More than...
