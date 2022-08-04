ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Now the Weekend: concerts, waterslides and more [VIDEO]

By Callie Puryear
Bham Now
 3 days ago
Calhoun Journal

Lush Garden in Anniston Takes a Chance on Brunch and Comes Up With A Winner

Anniston, AL – At the end of July Cotina and Courtney Stroud, owners of The Lush Garden, decided to try their hand at a brunch event. This event would be reservation only seating and would consist of a limited menu with a few select cocktail specials. When Mrs. Stroud spoke to the Calhoun Journal she said they had wanted to have more daytime events, but were a little nervous about having so many orders hit at once. Little did she know her staff would handle the event like the pros they are. Food and drinks flowed as easily as the conversation at this successful event. Laughter and talking could be heard above the ambient music that has become a signature of the The Lush Gardens. All the dining areas were full and and diners also enjoyed the outdoor patio oasis which was filled with fresh flowers.
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Brook Highland Plaza retail center was just sold for $77M

Birmingham shoppers, we have news for you. The Brook Highland Plaza retail center on Highway 280 was just sold for $77 million. Keep reading to learn all the details. According to Shopping Center Business, this 594,466-square-foot retail center on Highway 280 was just sold by JLL Brokers, which included a joint venture between DRA Advisors and DLC Management. First National Realty Partners, a real estate investment firm based in New Jersey, bought the property for $77 million in July, according to Shopping Center Business. Talk about a big investment!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham

Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Chief dish recognized

Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

