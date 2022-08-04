Now the Weekend: concerts, waterslides and more [VIDEO]

Read on bhamnow.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
Bham Now
5 reasons you’ll love the 2nd Annual Dragon Boat Race & Festival, August 20
Do you hear that? It’s the sound of drums beckoning you to the 2nd Annual Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Race and Festival on Saturday, August 20 at East Lake Park. From dragon boat races to supporting an amazing cause, here’s why you’ll love this unique, can’t-miss event.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Lush Garden in Anniston Takes a Chance on Brunch and Comes Up With A Winner
Anniston, AL – At the end of July Cotina and Courtney Stroud, owners of The Lush Garden, decided to try their hand at a brunch event. This event would be reservation only seating and would consist of a limited menu with a few select cocktail specials. When Mrs. Stroud spoke to the Calhoun Journal she said they had wanted to have more daytime events, but were a little nervous about having so many orders hit at once. Little did she know her staff would handle the event like the pros they are. Food and drinks flowed as easily as the conversation at this successful event. Laughter and talking could be heard above the ambient music that has become a signature of the The Lush Gardens. All the dining areas were full and and diners also enjoyed the outdoor patio oasis which was filled with fresh flowers.
Bham Now
Where’s Waldo? We found out—check out Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights
There’s a new chicken joint in town. We headed to the new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights—the first Alabama location of a popular scratch-made chicken restaurant. Keep reading to find out what’s clucking. All about Waldo’s Chicken. This is the first Waldo’s Chicken...
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Brook Highland Plaza retail center was just sold for $77M
Birmingham shoppers, we have news for you. The Brook Highland Plaza retail center on Highway 280 was just sold for $77 million. Keep reading to learn all the details. According to Shopping Center Business, this 594,466-square-foot retail center on Highway 280 was just sold by JLL Brokers, which included a joint venture between DRA Advisors and DLC Management. First National Realty Partners, a real estate investment firm based in New Jersey, bought the property for $77 million in July, according to Shopping Center Business. Talk about a big investment!
styleblueprint.com
Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham
Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
Comeback Town: Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in...
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
Bham Now
Now the News: Good Jobs Challenge Grant, Continental Drift open now + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s time to catch up on the hottest news you may have missed from the past week, including Birmingham receiving a $10.8M grant to help build the healthcare workforce, a new cocktail bar opening and more. Keep reading for all the deets. Cocktail bar, Continental Drift,...
Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Downtown Chief dish recognized
Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
The drought is over: Buffalo Rock says batch of signature ginger ale headed to store shelves
Buffalo Rock said customers can expect to begin seeing the ginger ale back on shelves "over the next week."
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
Train hits car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the new property. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely...
