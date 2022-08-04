Now the Weekend: concerts, waterslides and more [VIDEO]

Anniston, AL – At the end of July Cotina and Courtney Stroud, owners of The Lush Garden, decided to try their hand at a brunch event. This event would be reservation only seating and would consist of a limited menu with a few select cocktail specials. When Mrs. Stroud spoke to the Calhoun Journal she said they had wanted to have more daytime events, but were a little nervous about having so many orders hit at once. Little did she know her staff would handle the event like the pros they are. Food and drinks flowed as easily as the conversation at this successful event. Laughter and talking could be heard above the ambient music that has become a signature of the The Lush Gardens. All the dining areas were full and and diners also enjoyed the outdoor patio oasis which was filled with fresh flowers.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO