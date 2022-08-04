Read on www.azcardinals.com
Cardinals in desperate need of help at two key defensive positions
Following a sold-out Red & White Practice that approximately 18,000 fans attended, the Arizona Cardinals have a deficiency at two key defensive positions. While there is plenty to be excited about, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, two of the team’s biggest positional question marks from the beginning of the offseason have been left unanswered. Those, of course, are the edge rusher and cornerback spots. With the home opener against the Chiefs just over a month away, time is running short.
Rodney Hudson Among New Minor Cardinals Injuries
There are new Arizona Cardinals players that are dealing with injuries at the team's Red and White practice.
