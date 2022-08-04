Lordstown Q2 2022 earnings highlights, Endurance EV update

Read on electrek.co
Tesla discloses lobbying effort for new factory in Canada
Tesla has disclosed that it is lobbying the Ontario government for a potential new factory in Canada. The new lobbying effort comes after several hints from Tesla CEO Elon Musk in regards to building a Gigafactory in the country. In June, Electrek obtained a recording of a companywide meeting held...
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel, according to a government official. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks with the Indonesian government to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve – nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles. The move came after CEO Elon Musk pleaded with mining companies to increase their nickel production.
Tesla launches new ‘Ownership Loyalty Program’ with some significant discounts
Tesla has launched a new “Ownership Loyalty Program” with some significant discounts – something that CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla wouldn’t do. But the program is only in China for now. Aside from the $1,000 discount with the now defunct referral program and other discounts...
Ford co-hosting summit addressing chip shortage that’s hindering EV revolution
Ford is co-hosting a CEO summit today along with several major US chipmakers to discuss how they can address the chip shortage holding back the EV industry. Despite a chip shortage holding the industry back, demand for EVs is hitting a record pace. Legacy automakers are investing billions into electric models to meet the rising demand. For example, Ford expects to spend $5 billion on EVs in 2022 and $50 billion by 2026.
Danger of building compliance EVs in 2022: Mazda sells single digits of MX-30 in July
Mazda has reported its sale numbers for July, which exhibit an overall decline compared to a year ago. What’s even worse, Mazda sold less MX-30 EVs than the number of seats some people have at their dinner tables. As a compliance EV with dozens upon dozens of better options available, the MX-30 is becoming a prime example of how negligible compliance EVs are in the growing market.
Senate improves EV tax credit in largest climate bill ever
The Senate has voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes nearly $400 billion over 10 years in funding for climate and energy related programs, and an extension and improvement of the US electric car tax credit. The bill passed with a vote of 51-50, with all Democrats supporting...
