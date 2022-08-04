ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, KY

Traffic pattern changes coming to Boone County

Boone County Public Works is planning to install a three-way stop at the Longbranch Road and Camp Ernst Road intersection. Starting Thursday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m., the three-way traffic pattern will be active, according to an announcement from public works on Twitter. Now, two message boards, one in each direction, let motorists know of the future three-way stop.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Fatal collision reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fatal wreck has been reported Monday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers are on the scene of a fatal collision on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Fox 19

Body found on side of I-75 North identified

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Kenton County early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: I-75 Southbound now back open following multi-vehicle accident

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Interstate I-75 is now back open following a multi-car accident Sunday morning. Police say the wreck was caused by a downpour, which led to drivers losing control of their vehicles. Officials are advising caution as crews continue to clean up. ___________. ORIGINAL STORY:. LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Active shooter false alarm at Tyson Food plant causes stir on social media

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — On Saturday, first responders received calls about an active shooter at the Tyson Foods plant in Alexandria, Kentucky. Upon arrival, the Campbell County Sheriff's Department confirmed the threat was false. Officers first received calls around 1:30 p.m. Multiple agencies did respond on the scene, including SWAT....
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WHIO Dayton

Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
SOMERSET, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into a new week with more of the same for much of the week. We will finally change things up a bit by the end of the week as a blast of late September air rolls into the region and settles in for a bit.
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Drink of the Month: The Kentucky Special

Located on the eighth floor of the downtown Marriott City Center hotel, Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, American cuisine and unmatched downtown Lexington views, in a setting replete with window walls that slide open on temperate evenings for an open-air rooftop vibe, plenty of cozy seating nooks and an abundance of plants and natural light.
LEXINGTON, KY

