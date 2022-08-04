ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/07/2022

BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on te rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports te vessel’s motor died and strong winds blew te vessel against the rocks. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off…
BOURNE, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Dukes County, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Massachusetts Society
vineyardgazette.com

Nursing Home and Workforce Housing Hearing Continued Amid Wastewater Concerns

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital wants to solve a space crunch at the main hospital, expand and improve its nursing home service, and add workforce housing to support that service, and it hopes to address all three concerns with one new project. Not all neighbors of the new facility are onboard, however, and environmental hurdles remain, as well.
EDGARTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research

WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions

FALMOUTH – With Cape Cod in a mild drought according to the state, a Falmouth town official offered an update on town water restrictions at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Falmouth Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien reminded the public of the odd/even system used to conserve...
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Chatham

Hit the beach, enjoy the arts, explore a historic windmill, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or email [email protected].
vineyardgazette.com

Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids

Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot

Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
DARTMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

After Outcry, Trustees Revisit Beach Access on Chappy

It’s the last Friday in July. At the edge of Katama Bay just west of Wasque Point, a tiny plover chick skitters nimbly across a patch of sand flecked with shells and seaweed. Nearby, a parent bird keeps a watchful eye as the chick forages for food. This has...
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Near drowning reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Island Light: Holding the Dawn

In the predawn light yesterday, the moon still was high in the gray-blue sky, crows were noisy, and the air was soft with warm humidity. At the same hour only a week ago, the sun was rising across Edgartown harbor beyond Chappaquiddick. But yesterday was another reminder that the days are drawing in even as summer is at its height on the Vineyard.
EDGARTOWN, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Cape Cod market changing quickly — here’s what you need to know

The Cape Cod market continues to be one of the most interesting in the country. A lot of attention has been showered on it since March 2020 changed everything — and today’s real estate market continues to confound just about everyone. However, there are key statistics that show what is really happening in the market today.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

D-Y Middle School Building Project Progressing

YARMOUTH – Progress continues to be made on the construction of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School in Yarmouth. Chad Crittenden, Managing Director at PMA Consultants, the company managing the building project, said that interiors like cabinets and countertops are being installed. He added that interior glass in the...
YARMOUTH, MA
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts

There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

New scorecard for wastewater projects puts Cape on top

The state has implemented a new scoring system for ranking wastewater projects for low-cost government loans. According to Andrew Gottlieb of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, the new scorecard ranks wastewater projects in Barnstable County in the top tier. Gottlieb says the state Department of Environmental protection is implementing...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm

When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
CARVER, MA

