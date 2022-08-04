There’s nothing stopping you from building your perfect Nordic paradise in Valheim (well, technically there are lots of things, but that’s part of the fun), right down to the little details. One of those details allows you to spend all day quietly fishing at a lake or pier, then cook your catch back at your cozy Viking hall. But many players spend dozens of hours in Valheim without even realizing fishing is an option for them.

