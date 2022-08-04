Read on islandeyenews.com
Digital Trends
How to fish in Valheim
There’s nothing stopping you from building your perfect Nordic paradise in Valheim (well, technically there are lots of things, but that’s part of the fun), right down to the little details. One of those details allows you to spend all day quietly fishing at a lake or pier, then cook your catch back at your cozy Viking hall. But many players spend dozens of hours in Valheim without even realizing fishing is an option for them.
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River
According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."
Freya the Famous Boat-Sinking Walrus Is at it Again
A young arctic walrus named Freya, who first went viral in 2021 for her appearances along the coasts of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and parts of the UK—hundreds of miles from her native habitat—has a history of sunbathing on inopportune objects. In November of 2021, she was found...
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
Killer whales hunt great white sharks all the time for their livers. 2 specific whales are famous for organizing kills.
A video showed two killer whales targeting shark liver and shocking many. But the practice is a longstanding example of orcas' killer instincts.
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
BBC
Shark spotted in River Stour leaves woman 'amazed'
A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
Half-blind arctic shark that can reach 25 feet spotted in the Caribbean as fishermen left puzzled by ‘unusual’ creature
A HALF-blind arctic shark has been spotted in the Caribbean, leaving fishermen puzzled by the "unusual" creature. The shark species typically lives in Arctic waters but was found thousands of miles away - off the coast of Belize. A doctoral candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab...
Phys.org
'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi
For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
This dashing tropical sea slug just showed up in the UK
When it comes to bright and exotic sealife, places like the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, or Australia may come to mind with their rich, diverse, and colorful creatures. But one particularly stunning and rare creature has made a surprising new home—off the coast of the United Kingdom. A volunteer diver...
pethelpful.com
15 Predatory and Aggressive Aquarium Fish That Eat Other Fish
Eric is an aquarium enthusiast with over two decades of experience caring for a wide array of tropical fish. Your aquarium setup went flawlessly. You chose the perfect spot in your home, the decorations looked fantastic, and you stocked it with a bunch of gorgeous freshwater fish. Beaming with pride, you rested your head on your pillow that night and counted guppies until you drifted blissfully into a sweet sleep.
