Amgen Bets On ChemoCentryx's Rare Disease Drug In $3.7 Billion Deal

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
International Business Times
Nvidia Warns Of Lower Second-quarter Revenue On Gaming Weakness
Nvidia Corp on Monday warned its second-quarter revenue would drop by 19% from the prior quarter on weakness in its gaming business, sending the chip designer's shares down about 8%. The company reported preliminary results for the second-quarter, just days after chipmaker Intel Corp, Qualcomm and Sony Group forecast weak...
International Business Times
Softbank Plans Vision Fund Layoffs, Streamlined Investments Amid 'Downward Trend' In Share Prices
Japanese investment management conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. will undergo cost reductions, including layoffs, at Vision Fund, after the investment management conglomerate's venture capital fund posted over $20 billion in net loss during the second quarter. SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said there was a need "to cut costs with no sacred areas."
International Business Times
How Synthetic Cannabinoids Can Combat the Opioid Epidemic
Pain management has become complicated for healthcare professionals. Striking the right balance between alleviating patient pain, especially when it disrupts treatment, and acting responsibly amidst a historic opioid epidemic becomes increasingly important to reduce addiction, hospitalizations and deaths. To do so, many providers have turned to alternative forms of pain...
International Business Times
SoftBank Steps Up Asset Sales From Sinking Portfolio
SoftBank Group Corp is accelerating asset sales after its flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion in losses in just six months, but Chief Executive Masayoshi Son faces narrowing options and slumping valuations, analysts said. Son said on Monday that he is in discussions to sell asset manager Fortress,...
Comments / 0