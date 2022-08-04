ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

No charges will be made against officers involved in Kaka’ako shooting

By Stephanie Shinno
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office held a press conference on Thursday about an officer-involved shooting that happened almost a year ago in Kaka’ako.

“No charges will be filed against the HPD officers involved. HPD did everything right. Thank you to the police officers that put their lives at risk every day to protect us.”

HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY STEVE ALM

The incident took place on August 27, 2021, and involved a 33-year-old man who was armed with a gun and barricaded in an apartment on Kawaiaha’o Street. The man was reported opening and closing the front door.

According to HPD, police tried to communicate with the suspect several times, however, the suspect continued to wave around a gun and even pointed his gun at an officer.

The struggle between the suspect and SWAT officers ended up with the suspect being fatally shot by a police officer and later pronounced dead.

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm presented details on the case and said officers tried multiple times to get the suspect to back down before making the final gunshot.

