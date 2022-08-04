Forest Service OKs Vail Resorts plan to restore Keystone tundra. But the delay will keep terrain expansion from opening on time.

Read on www.summitdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Tightening up dispersed campsites, bear scares, local drought might end soon
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage. Recently there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village...
Summit Daily News
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Summit Daily News
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County
Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Show up to Breckenridge Town Council and oppose short-term rental caps
There is a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall where our Marxist Town Council will vote on an ordinance to mandate short-term rental caps in zones within the town of Breckenridge. Please be there to voice your opposition to this government takings and this arbitrary infringement of individual property ownership rights.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Something should have been done about short-term rentals earlier
Regarding the recent letter from a former Breckenridge mayor and town manager, it’s interesting that at least some past leaders of the community have chosen to speak up and attempt to deflect blame. They were leading and managing during a time when it would have been relatively easy to spearhead lower-wage workforce housing projects, yet it appears that little was done. Where are the badly needed dormitories and other minimum-wage, hourly workforce housing options? The days of the $200,000 long-term rental flop house with four cars in the driveway and one on the front yard are over. That same house now is worth over $1.1 million. No one is going to pay that much for a house and then rent it the same way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
The month of July has received the most precipitation in 2022 so far
Rain has delayed fire restrictions and brought hope for a snowier winter, and July topped out as the most precipitative month of 2022 so far for parts of Summit County and the region. In Dillon, July has taken the top spot for the most precipitation this year, according to historical...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Tourists need educated on Summit County recycling rules
I babysit for quite a few tourists. Tourists are on vacation and have little interest or incentive to take the time to sort their “trash.” (Obsessive as I am, I have been known to take recyclable materials home with me.) They don’t know that our dump site will fill up within the foreseeable future, and, frankly, they do not care.
Watch: Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City
A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm
A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone
Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Whoever cut the trees at Frisco’s park needs to find a new job
Today, I observed some men cutting down trees in central park. These trees were mature, well-established trees that provided beauty to the park. They made the park a delightful place to visit. Many families and children were drawn to the park. What bureaucrat in the town of Frisco administration decided...
Live blog: Several people rescued in Denver during Sunday's flash flood
As a result, a traffic nightmare unfolded on I-70 stranding drivers for hours. The Denver Fire Department also reported multiple rescues.
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Summit Daily News
Visitors offer mixed comments on new Frisco Bay Marina paid parking program
Frisco instituted paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina this summer through a partnership with Interstate Parking Company. The decision — stemming from a desire to curtail traffic and encourage alternatives to driving — faced contention and opposition at Frisco Town Council meetings. Some slip holders and those paying to rack their paddle craft felt like they were being double-billed.
Comments / 1