ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, CO

Forest Service OKs Vail Resorts plan to restore Keystone tundra. But the delay will keep terrain expansion from opening on time.

By Jason Blevins The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents

Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications

Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keystone, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Vail, CO
Business
Keystone, CO
Government
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Summit Daily News

Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County

Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Something should have been done about short-term rentals earlier

Regarding the recent letter from a former Breckenridge mayor and town manager, it’s interesting that at least some past leaders of the community have chosen to speak up and attempt to deflect blame. They were leading and managing during a time when it would have been relatively easy to spearhead lower-wage workforce housing projects, yet it appears that little was done. Where are the badly needed dormitories and other minimum-wage, hourly workforce housing options? The days of the $200,000 long-term rental flop house with four cars in the driveway and one on the front yard are over. That same house now is worth over $1.1 million. No one is going to pay that much for a house and then rent it the same way.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#The Restoration#The U S Forest Service#Vail Resorts
99.9 KEKB

Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?

Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Tourists need educated on Summit County recycling rules

I babysit for quite a few tourists. Tourists are on vacation and have little interest or incentive to take the time to sort their “trash.” (Obsessive as I am, I have been known to take recyclable materials home with me.) They don’t know that our dump site will fill up within the foreseeable future, and, frankly, they do not care.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Denver

Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm

A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone

Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
REDSTONE, CO
KJCT8

I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Visitors offer mixed comments on new Frisco Bay Marina paid parking program

Frisco instituted paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina this summer through a partnership with Interstate Parking Company. The decision — stemming from a desire to curtail traffic and encourage alternatives to driving — faced contention and opposition at Frisco Town Council meetings. Some slip holders and those paying to rack their paddle craft felt like they were being double-billed.
FRISCO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy