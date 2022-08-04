DeSantis suspends Florida prosecutor for refusing to enforce abortion law

Read on wifc.com
Related
Judge mulls challenge to DeSantis’ restrictions on corporate training
TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge on Monday questioned part of a new Florida law that restricts the way businesses can address race-related concepts in employee training, as he weighed a request to block the measure. The law (HB 7), passed during this year’s legislative session, was a top priority...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Comments / 0