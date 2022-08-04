Read on www.thehollywoodgossip.com
Jennifer Davis, Seeking Sister Wife Star and Throuple Member PREGNANT with First Child
She may be in an unusual relationship, but Jennifer Davis is now experiencing an emotion to which millions of women can relate:. In a sneak peek at the August 8 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Jennifer says the following to producers:. We have something to tell you. We’re pregnant!
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Welcome to Plathville Siblings Release Statement: We're United! Against Olivia!
Olivia Plath may no longer be welcome in Plathville. Late last week, in the wake of Ethan’s wife feuding with her in-laws on multiple episodes of their TLC reality show, Moriah Plath released a lengthy statement. “We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” the message...
Chicago store emphasizes inclusive books for all kids, families
CHICAGO (CBS) – For one Chicago mom, representation in children's books is critical for kids.It not only inspires children to place themselves in a story, it also enables them to see themselves as the hero.CBS's Adriana Diaz has the story of the mother who has made it her mission to make sure kids from all races, religions and families can find books featuring characters like them.They say never judge a book by its cover.But it's the covers at one Chicago children's store that move people."We get a lot of gasps from children," said owner Keewa Nurullah. "We do. We've had...
Kanye West BLASTS Pete Davidson Following Kim Kardashian Breakup News: The Clown Is Dead!
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating. It’s sad news for Kim and Pete, and the millions who loved them as a couple. But it’s wonderful news for their number one hater, Kanye West.
Audrey Roloff Reveals Moving Date (And It's Coming Up Fast!)
As previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently bought the farm. The parents of three — who rose to fame as cast members on Little People, Big World — purchased their very own farm this summer. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon… IT....
This Couple's $500 Wedding Is Going Viral, And It's Inspiring Others Who Don't Want To Go Into Debt Over Their Nuptials
"Do what is financially best for you."
Mackenzie McKee's Tanning Salon Goes Out of Business as Former MTV Star's Losing Streak Continues!
These are tough, tough times for Mackenzie McKee. Actually, we should probably use the word “tough” a few more times there, because Mackenzie is really going through it these days. First, Mackenzie got fired from MTV in the most embarrassing way possible. When execs decided to merge Teen...
