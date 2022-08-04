ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Chicago

Chicago store emphasizes inclusive books for all kids, families

CHICAGO (CBS) – For one Chicago mom, representation in children's books is critical for kids.It not only inspires children to place themselves in a story, it also enables them to see themselves as the hero.CBS's Adriana Diaz has the story of the mother who has made it her mission to make sure kids from all races, religions and families can find books featuring characters like them.They say never judge a book by its cover.But it's the covers at one Chicago children's store that move people."We get a lot of gasps from children," said owner Keewa Nurullah. "We do. We've had...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Reveals Moving Date (And It's Coming Up Fast!)

As previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently bought the farm. The parents of three — who rose to fame as cast members on Little People, Big World — purchased their very own farm this summer. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon… IT....
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Gun

Comments / 0

Community Policy