Rome, GA

Another Rome High student charged with having a loaded gun on campus

Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMErS_0h59wabU00

For a second consecutive day, a Rome High student brought a loaded Glock pistol on campus, according to Rome City Schools and the Rome Police Department.

In this latest case, a school employee watching on a camera spotted the weapon, shielded partially by the 15-year-old’s clothing, says Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett.

A Rome officer approached the teen and got the weapon from him, Burnett says. As in Wednesday’s case, the gun also had been reported stolen, only this time it had happened locally; the first case involved a gun from Alabama.

Parents report there was a brief lockdown at the school as well Thursday.

He is the second juvenile to be charged with possession of a firearm on campus, possession of a firearm by someone under 21 and possession of a stolen item, Burnett says. On Wednesday, a stolen gun was found in the backpack of another 15-year-old RHS student in addition to a small amount of marijuana. He also faces criminal charges and disciplinary action.

Classes started last Friday, July 29.

Rome City Schools posted this announcement following Thursday’s case:

“Administrators at Rome High School have reported that a second student has been found with a gun on school campus. According to administrators, the student was found with the gun on his person but there was no time where the weapon was used to threaten teachers, students or staff.

“The student willingly turned the gun over to school authorities and law enforcement, and will be criminally charged with having a weapon on school property. The student is also subject to disciplinary actions in accordance with school policies.

“As always, the safety of our students, faculty and staff are priority on all our campuses. Rome City Schools is committed to providing a safe place for students to learn.”

Comments / 3

 

