ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Rotary Welcomes District Governor, Assistant Governor

By Composed by J.J. Ford
scttx.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager

The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Center ISD Breakfast, Lunch Cost for Students in 2022-2023

CHS - $2.95 for lunches. Families who need assistance paying for meals will have an opportunity to apply for free/reduced lunches by filling out an application. Free/Reduced applications can be picked up at all campuses and will be sent home with students on first day of school. Applications need to be returned back to student’s school as soon as possible to be processed.
CENTER, TX
CBS19

Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
HALLSVILLE, TX
scttx.com

Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Aug. 8

August 5, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5pm in Council Room at Center City Hall.The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guestsand Visitors. II. Public Hearing. A. FY2023 Budget. III. Approval of Minutes.
CENTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rusk, TX
Center, TX
Government
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Regular Meeting, August 10 Agenda

August 5, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 10TH day of August, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
KILGORE, TX
scttx.com

David's Daily Devotion for Aug. 8

Yesterday, First Baptist Center honored the teachers of our area. During our morning service, educators came forward and formed a line from one side of the sanctuary to the other. We gave each of them a gift and lifted them up in prayer. It was a memorable moment. We also...
CENTER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Duncan
Person
Jennifer Jones
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center works tirelessly to ensure stray cats and dogs in their community find good homes. They enforce laws pertaining to animals within city limits and answers calls from the public about complaints of loose dogs, wildlife and livestock. The center also investigates animal bites and animal cruelty.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive storm in Longview yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has determined a “down-burst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East highway 80 and Loop 281, leaving damage to an apartment complex and a neighborhood.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Politics State#Politics Governor#Chamber Of Commerce#The Rotary Club Of Center#Rotarian International#Rotarians
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Recent Activity Includes Life Flight for 7-year-old

August 8, 2022 - The opening week of August picked up slightly in call volume for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department when compared to the past two weeks. Here’s a summary of what transpired. Starting with Monday, August 1st, the JVFD was dispatched to a call about a 7-year-old...
JOAQUIN, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy