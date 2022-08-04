Rotary Welcomes District Governor, Assistant Governor

Read on scttx.com
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
Center ISD Breakfast, Lunch Cost for Students in 2022-2023
CHS - $2.95 for lunches. Families who need assistance paying for meals will have an opportunity to apply for free/reduced lunches by filling out an application. Free/Reduced applications can be picked up at all campuses and will be sent home with students on first day of school. Applications need to be returned back to student’s school as soon as possible to be processed.
Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students
HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Aug. 8
August 5, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5pm in Council Room at Center City Hall.The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guestsand Visitors. II. Public Hearing. A. FY2023 Budget. III. Approval of Minutes.
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Regular Meeting, August 10 Agenda
August 5, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 10TH day of August, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
Marshall Pet Adoption Center holds 1st birthday ‘PAWty’
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Pet Adoption Center opened its doors one year ago, and onAug. 6, families are invited to the Birthday Celebration “Pawty”! The event will be an open house at the MPAC, located at 2502 E. Travis in Marshall from 12:30 to 3 p.m. There will be tours, crafts and activities […]
David's Daily Devotion for Aug. 8
Yesterday, First Baptist Center honored the teachers of our area. During our morning service, educators came forward and formed a line from one side of the sanctuary to the other. We gave each of them a gift and lifted them up in prayer. It was a memorable moment. We also...
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center works tirelessly to ensure stray cats and dogs in their community find good homes. They enforce laws pertaining to animals within city limits and answers calls from the public about complaints of loose dogs, wildlife and livestock. The center also investigates animal bites and animal cruelty.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Aug. 4
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive storm in Longview yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has determined a “down-burst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East highway 80 and Loop 281, leaving damage to an apartment complex and a neighborhood.
Joaquin VFD Recent Activity Includes Life Flight for 7-year-old
August 8, 2022 - The opening week of August picked up slightly in call volume for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department when compared to the past two weeks. Here’s a summary of what transpired. Starting with Monday, August 1st, the JVFD was dispatched to a call about a 7-year-old...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
