ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Ms. Lenola Wyatt the Keynote Address for NAACP Lufkin Chapter

By Ms. Lenola Wyatt
scttx.com
 3 days ago
Read on scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Tenaha ISD Community Eligibility Program

August 8, 2022 - The Tenaha ISD announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
TENAHA, TX
kjas.com

Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager

The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Center ISD Breakfast, Lunch Cost for Students in 2022-2023

CHS - $2.95 for lunches. Families who need assistance paying for meals will have an opportunity to apply for free/reduced lunches by filling out an application. Free/Reduced applications can be picked up at all campuses and will be sent home with students on first day of school. Applications need to be returned back to student’s school as soon as possible to be processed.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Regular Meeting, August 8 Agenda

August 5, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
JOAQUIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lufkin, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
City
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
Society
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Shelbyville, TX
scttx.com

Across The Preacher’s Desk: What Can I Do?

August 5, 2022 - Quite often, we don't feel like the church is what it ought to be. We just feel like the church doesn't quite measure up to its potential. In his inaugural address, January 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy made the now famous statement, "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country." Warren G Harding said something similar at the Republican National Convention in Chicago in 1916. He said, "we must have a citizenship less concerned about what the government can do for it and more anxious about what it can do for the nation."
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

David's Daily Devotion for Aug. 8

Yesterday, First Baptist Center honored the teachers of our area. During our morning service, educators came forward and formed a line from one side of the sanctuary to the other. We gave each of them a gift and lifted them up in prayer. It was a memorable moment. We also...
CENTER, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#East Texas#Racism#Naacp Lufkin Chapter#An Adjunct Faculty#The Msw Program#Tll Temple Foundation#The Hogg Foundation
scttx.com

Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Aug. 8

August 5, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5pm in Council Room at Center City Hall.The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guestsand Visitors. II. Public Hearing. A. FY2023 Budget. III. Approval of Minutes.
CENTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
scttx.com

Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Burglary at Funeral Home

August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred between 8:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022 and 8:30 a.m. August 6, 2022. Unknown subjects entered Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East in Center and ransacked their facility. Subjects entered each office in the building and went through all items and caused damage to two vehicles on the property. Subjects took multiple items from each office that was entered.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
scttx.com

Unique Boutique Offering Green, Yellow, Red Tag Specials

August 8, 2022 - Visit The Unique Boutique today for our great specials! They have a $5 fill-a-bag special on all Green and Yellow tag items and 50% off all Red tag items!. There are also more specials throughout the store. You can also take care of any last-minute Back to School shopping there! It’s hot outside, but their sales are even hotter! Shop at The Unique Boutique today and help feed the hungry and assist the needy in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Recent Activity Includes Life Flight for 7-year-old

August 8, 2022 - The opening week of August picked up slightly in call volume for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department when compared to the past two weeks. Here’s a summary of what transpired. Starting with Monday, August 1st, the JVFD was dispatched to a call about a 7-year-old...
JOAQUIN, TX
CBS19

Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for ATM thieves

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight. On the morning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy