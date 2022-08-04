Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigates robbery, shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot during a robbery in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Perch Drive after 2:00 a.m. -- they found a man shot in the road, according to JSO. The man was taken...
JSO: One person shot during robbery near Arlington and Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was shot during a robbery around 2:05 a.m. Monday on Perch Drive near Arlington and Jacksonville University, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hess said at briefing. The shooting occurred in the roadway, JSO said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
City: JSO computer systems scaled back after ‘suspicious activity’ flagged by cyber security software
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had major computer system issues on Sunday that were having an effect on its dispatch and jail booking processes, two sources with knowledge of the situation told News4JAX. The city said the systems are working properly, but there is limited access...
Police looking for person in connection to car theft on Monument Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person in relation to a reported car theft in the area of Monument Road. JSO says on Monday, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1000 Monument Road in reference to a reported auto theft.
Bicyclist fatally hit by car along University Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. W. JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane. A small white SUV...
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning. Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
CBS 46
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood has been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in the port city...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: As fence company owner jailed on fraud charges, customers looking for money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville fence company is behind bars on fraud charges after a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation. Customers accuse 63-year-old Glen Northrup of collecting deposits for fence projects and never doing the work. According to the arrest warrant, at least seven victims were identified who...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Maryland Rape Suspect Arrested In Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – 41 year-old Shawn Scott was arrested in Flagler County on Thursday on rape charges out of Glen Burnie, Maryland. He was tracked to Palm Coast by U.S. Marshals in cooperation with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Problem Crime Area Enforcement (PACE) Team and its Fugitive Unit.
Attempted bank robbery reported in Orange Park, deputies looking for tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a person wanted for attempted robbery at the Bank of America Wednesday. Deputies say the incident happened at 29 Blanding Blvd. CCSO says the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. Deputies say...
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
residentnews.net
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street....
Man facing charges for double murder on Bowden Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. A man has been arrested in connection to a June double murder. A man and a woman were shot and killed off Bowden Road near the ATM in the Bowden Corners Shopping Village parking lot. On Monday, June...
JSO says man dead in Northside home shooting near Forest Trails
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 6700 Sandle Drive after reports of a shooting were called in. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue located an unidentified man inside a residence who had been shot. JFRD pronounced that man dead at the scene.
