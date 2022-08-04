ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
WOKV

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
ESPN 690

Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
News4Jax.com

JSO investigates robbery, shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot during a robbery in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Perch Drive after 2:00 a.m. -- they found a man shot in the road, according to JSO. The man was taken...
Florida Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
First Coast News

Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning. Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
CBS 46

Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood has been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in the port city...
newsdaytonabeach.com

Maryland Rape Suspect Arrested In Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – 41 year-old Shawn Scott was arrested in Flagler County on Thursday on rape charges out of Glen Burnie, Maryland. He was tracked to Palm Coast by U.S. Marshals in cooperation with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Problem Crime Area Enforcement (PACE) Team and its Fugitive Unit.
residentnews.net

Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder

Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

