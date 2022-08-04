Apache (APA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Read on www.fool.com
Related
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NRGV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Motley Fool
Energizer Holdings (ENR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Energizer Holdings (ENR 3.90%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Holly Energy Partners (HEP 2.60%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR -14.24%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL 7.42%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN 2.42%) Q2 2022...
PETS・
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps
Aug 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Thursday raised its shareholder payout target by 50% after the largest U.S. independent oil producer beat Wall Street's earnings estimates on surging energy prices.
Why Shares of W.W. Grainger Skyrocketed 20% in July
Investors celebrated a strong earnings report last month -- and a more auspicious outlook on the remainder of 2022.
Motley Fool
Why Growth Stocks Jumped Today
Lower interest rates have helped high-growth stocks today. Earnings season hasn't been as bad as feared in many cases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Shares of Align Technology Rose 18.7% in July
Investors shrugged off a so-so second-quarter report.
Benzinga
ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
Ond-quarter results, ConocoPhillips COP rallied more than 3%, outpacing the S&P 500, which declined in the session. Other big integrated oil-and-gas companies, such as BP BP also posted gains. The Houston-based company, which is integrated in the areas of exploration, production and distribution, earned $3.91 per share in the quarter,...
Block, Inc. (SQ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SQ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TSN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
These three companies are putting up excellent results.
NASDAQ
Virtu Financial Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.97% Yield (VIRT)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), which saw buying by Director Joanne Minieri.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Riot Blockchain Are Rising Today
Inflation has triggered aggressive rate hikes, which has crushed the crypto market this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc Chief Executive Kewsong Lee has abruptly stepped down months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract, raising questions about succession plans at the private equity firm.
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Shooting Higher Today
Bitcoin's move higher appears to be tied to a potentially favorable regulatory environment. Ethereum continues to benefit from investor interest around this blockchain's move to proof of stake. Dogecoin is riding on the coattails of Elon Musk, as this token has for some time. You’re reading a free article with...
Comments / 0