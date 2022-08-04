Kid Cudi Cuts Good Music Producer Mike Dean from Festival Over Kanye Feud

Read on www.tmz.com
TMZ.com
Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split, 'Skete is Dead'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be over, but that doesn't mean Kanye's attacks on the comedian are going anywhere ... as evidenced in his most recent post. Ye got on Instagram Monday -- the same platform he was temporarily suspended from months ago -- to post a phony New York Times headline that reads, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
TMZ.com
'Seekers' Singer Judith Durham Famous for 'Georgy Girl' Dead at 79
Judith Durham, the lead singer of The Seekers whose song "Georgy Girl" was an international hit, has died. The Seekers were a huge hit in the '60s, racking up big hits like "I'll Never Find Another You," and "A World of Our Own." But, "Georgy Girl" was a monster ... the title song to the movie with the same name that also became a blockbuster.
Young Slo-Be ‘shot dead’ as Stockton rapper’s heartbroken fans mourn shocking loss of ‘rising star’ on Twitter
RAPPER Young Slo-Be has reportedly been shot and killed as fans mourn the rising star's shocking death. Tyrese Johnson, Operations Manager at Thizzler On The Roof, confirmed the rapper's death to The U.S. Sun. Thizzler On The Roof has worked with the rapper since 2020. "From early on we knew...
TMZ.com
The Game Links With Big Sean & Hit-Boy For New Music Video
Game recently announced a social media break to finish his upcoming “Drillmatic” album … and now we've got some proof he's doing just that. The West Coast vet recently put in overtime alongside superstar company — Big Sean and Hit-Boy — to shoot the video for "Stupiid” in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!
Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut. At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
Pac-Man Live-Action Pic In Works From Wayfarer Studios, Bandai Namco
Click here to read the full article. Wayfarer Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment have partnered to develop a live-action Pac-Man film based on the classic arcade game franchise, Deadline can confirm. Released by the Japanese video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (formerly Namco) back in 1980, Pac-Man has a player controlling the yellow orb of the same name, as he winds through a maze in an effort to chomp up dots, while being chased around by four differently colored ghosts. The character has previously spurred the creation of two television series—the Saturday morning cartoon Pac-Man from Hanna-Barbera, which aired on ABC from...
TMZ.com
Lori Loughlin Petitions Court to Travel to Canada to Shoot Movie
Lori Loughlin wants to get on with her life after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal, and that involves flying to Canada to shoot a movie. Lori is currently on 2-years probation after serving 2 months ... as a result, she's required to get approval from the judge before leaving the country.
TMZ.com
Mindy Kaling -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
'Hello,' Mindy Kaling ... your looks over the years are seemingly 'fresh.'. Here is a 26-year-old version of the comedian and actress showcasing her fresh, curly look and intriguing smize at the premiere of "The 40 Year-Old Virgin" in Hollywood back in 2005 (left). This was the year she debuted her Kelly Kapoor character on the hit show "The Office."
TMZ.com
Kevin Federline Says His & Britney Spears Kids' Are Purposely Avoiding Her
Kevin Federline is spilling the alleged tea about his kids' relationship with their mom, Britney Spears -- saying their boys don't want to see her right now ... for myriad reasons. The singer's ex-husband -- with whom she shares two boys, Jayden and Sean -- did a wide-ranging interview with...
TMZ.com
Drake Calls Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Greatest Rappers of All Time
Drake is crowning Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj as the best to ever do it in rap -- and in NM's case, particularly, seems to be throwing a little shade at her contemporaries. The OVO chief was performing in Toronto Saturday during the Young Money Reunion Tour ... and Drake took several moments during the set to pay his respects to Weezy -- who's credited with finding both he and Nicki all those years ago and getting their careers started.
TMZ.com
Nelly Performs with Ashanti Amid Irv Gotti 'Drink Champs' Story
Nelly and Ashanti appear to be putting a little salt in the wound that Irv Gotti is still dealing with upon learning they were dating way back when -- but it might just be a coincidence. Here's the deal ... the Murder Inc honcho was N.O.R.E.'s latest guest on "Drink...
TMZ.com
Attorney Bert Fields, repped Beatles, Cruise, Jackson, Dead at 93
Bert Fields, one of the most powerful lawyers in the United States who, among many other things, who waged legal war on behalf of Michael Jackson and Tom Cruise, has died. Sources close to Fields, including one of his famous clients, tell TMZ ... the actor has indeed passed. Fields'...
'The One That Got Away' Stars Jeff Perla & Alex Van Gurp Secretly Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest As They Pursue House Flipping Dreams — See The Photos
Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure
Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
TMZ.com
Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Gets Married for a 4th Time
Apparently, it's all about the he said she said "I Do" ... because Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has gotten married for the 4th time. Their marriage record, obtained by TMZ, says Fred and wife Arles Durst got married in L.A. County ... however, the date they tied the knot is unclear.
