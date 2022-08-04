ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: NFL World Reacts To Insensitive Russian Prison Joke

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 4

Related
Oxygen

'Forgotten' American Schoolteacher Was Jailed With Brittney Griner In Russia

A Russian human rights activist is speaking out about the only other incarcerated American woman in Russia besides WNBA star Brittney Griner. Yekaterina Kalugina visited a Moscow-area detention center in April to speak with Griner, who was sentenced on Thursday to nine years of prison for drug possession. While there, she came across an American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, 46.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Brittney Griner
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner prisoner trade proposal finally addressed by Russian Foreign Minister

Brittney Griner’s path back to home seems to be in the works. After months of detainment in Russia following an arrest at the Sheremetyevo International Airport for being in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, the United States has a plan to get her home. The United States proposed a prisoner swap involving Griner […] The post Brittney Griner prisoner trade proposal finally addressed by Russian Foreign Minister appeared first on ClutchPoints.
POLITICS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia after she was found with a weed pen several months ago in Moscow. But, it appears she could be coming back home to the USA very soon. US Congressman Colin Allred spoke to TMZ Sports on Friday and revealed they’ve made a “very good” offer to […] The post US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Nfl Network#American Football#Inside Training Camp#Russian
The Spun

Elon Musk Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Situation Very Clear

After a lengthy detention stay, WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. President Joe Biden has vowed that he'll do everything in his power to get the Phoenix Mercury center home safely,...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Emmanuel Acho's Comment On Brittney Griner Goes Viral

Emmanuel Acho is the latest sports media personality to weigh in on the Brittney Griner ruling. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling in Russia. While many are speaking out in support of Griner, Acho decided to give a "nuanced" take on...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Coach Fight News

NFL training camp practice fights are pretty common at this time of the year. However, it's pretty rare to see a coach get involved. That happened on Monday, though. According to reports out of New York, the Giants had a "major" practice fight at practice on Monday morning. An assistant...
NFL
Fox News

Enes Kanter Freedom reacts to possible trade for Brittney Griner

Professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom gives his take on Russia sentencing Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on "The Story with Martha MacCallum." ENES KANTER FREEDOM: First of all, you know, she pleaded guilty and the sentence is harsh, and of course, like everyone else, I want her to return back home because I know how the Russian jails can get tough.
NBA
The Spun

Trevon Diggs Makes Social Media Decision: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is having a rough training camp and fans are rubbing it in his face on social media. So Diggs has come to a big decision on his social media use moving forward. Over the weekend, fans noticed that Diggs has deleted his Twitter account entirely....
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
596K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy