Peter Harvey To Hear Appeal Decision: NFL World Reacts

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO