Peter Harvey To Hear Appeal Decision: NFL World Reacts

Read on thespun.com
Related
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission
If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith
Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Ex-NFL Coach Jon Gruden
Jon Gruden is back making headlines, as his longtime agent is calling out the NFL for their treatment of his client. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach was fired last year, following a surfacing of some old, offensive emails sent by the former head coach. Gruden's agent believes it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts
Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
NFL World Reacts To Rumored Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Photo
Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be in a new relationship. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has moved on from his failed engagement to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers is now rumored to be dating a woman named Blu. Her Instagram handle is @bluofearth. Rodgers' rumored girlfriend was...
Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
Joe Rogan Makes His Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear
Joe Rogan has become the latest media personality to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The WNBA star was recently found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling in Russia. Rogan, who hosts a popular podcast and covers the UFC, has weighed in on the...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Look: Matt Rhule Getting Crushed For Yelling At Baker Mayfield, Offense
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is facing some heat from NFL fans for being a buzzkill at training camp practice. On Saturday, newly-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins on a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented "red-carpet" celebration — much to the chagrin of his new head coach.
College Football World Reacts To Scary Nick Saban News
What's scarier than facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team?. Facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team coming off a "rebuilding" season. Alabama was "rebuilding" in 2021, according to their head coach. That "rebuilding" season led to a Heisman Trophy win and a national championship game loss. What...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
596K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0