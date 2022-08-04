ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Alibaba Payroll Shrinks By 9,000

Click here to read the full article. Alibaba Group saw revenue come in flat in its first quarter—the lowest quarterly sales growth in its history—generating 205.56 billion yuan ($30.69 billion) on net income of 20.30 billion yuan ($3.03 billion) as Chinese consumers remained in lockdown in April and May. The Chinese e-commerce marketplace, which operates a host of online selling platforms including Tmall and Taobao, beat consensus forecasts from Refinitiv, which anticipated a 1.2 percent revenue drop. Adjusted earnings per diluted American depositary share (ADS) came in at 11.73 yuan ($1.75), above the 10.39 yuan ($1.54) expected by Refinitiv. In a Nutshell:...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule

Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Revenues Fall#Fintech
CoinDesk

Galaxy Digital's Q2 Net Loss More Than Triples to $554.7M Amid Market Downturn

Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reported a second-quarter net loss of $554.7 million, which was more than triple the loss from the same period last year. The larger loss was mainly the result of the crypto market downturn and investments in Galaxy's trading business, the firm said on...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls Initially on US Jobs Report, Grinds Higher Later

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased 2% on Friday, average volume. Currently near $23,000, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was on track to close out the week down 2%. BTC’s price move came on the heels of a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, spoken about in greater depth and detail...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Crypto.com Receives South Korean Regulatory Licenses After Buying Local Firms

Digital asset exchange Crypto.com said on Monday it has acquired South Korean payment service firm PnLink Co. and virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. The move has allowed Crypto.com to secure the Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration licenses in Korea. These licenses are provided to trading and financial firms to conduct business legitimately within Korea and extend services to locals.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
CoinDesk

As Interest Rates Rise, a Silent Vampire Attack on Crypto

Crypto is facing a winter unlike any other, confronted with monetary tightening and a historically strong dollar. Analysts speculate that higher interest rates will diminish investors’ appetite for high yield, high risk assets. Stablecoins, they argue, linked to the newly powerful dollar, like tether and USDC, are likely to be the winners of this new environment. Banks providing services to crypto firms will also profit from the interest earned on those firms’ deposits.
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Polygon-Based Web3 Game Dragoma Supporters Fall Victim to $3.5M Rug Pull: PeckShield

The newly launched Dragoma project appears to have been subject to a rug pull worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to blockchain sleuth PeckShield. Dragoma, which launched just days ago, had said it planned to become a Web3 adventure game that incorporated non-fungible tokens (NFT) and elements of social media alongside its native token, DMA.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinDesk

CoinDesk 20’s Latest Change Is the Biggest Yet

The collapse of terraUSD (UST) and luna (LUNC) has led to the biggest shakeup of the CoinDesk 20 since its start a couple of years ago. We have also decided to make a modification that gives a better indication of what’s happening in the market. Using data supplied from our friends at Kaiko, we’ve swapped out eight assets, the most changes the list has ever seen.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals, Citing Market Conditions

Cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, deposits and token swaps because of "difficult market conditions," the firm said on Monday. The Singapore-based firm, which was founded in 2019, said it wants to stabilize liquidity and preserve assets while it works on a long-term solution. Hodlnaut also withdrew its application...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

UAE to Clamp Down on Crypto Real Estate Money Laundering

Real estate agents will have to alert money laundering authorities of any property sales paid for in crypto, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a statement on Monday. With companies such as Bybit, Kraken, Binance and Crypto.com seeking to set up in the emerging crypto hubs...
REAL ESTATE
CoinDesk

Vitalik Buterin Plays Down Impact of Ethereum Forks After Merge

SEOUL, South Korea – Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin played down the impact of any hard forks after the network’s Merge event in September. Speaking at the developer event ETH Seoul over the weekend, Buterin said, “I don't expect Ethereum to really be significantly harmed by another fork.”
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

Crypto's No-Fun Hack Week

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One of the biggest challenges to the mainstreaming of crypto is the propensity for novel protocols to be exploited. This week, the Nomad bridge was drained of some $200 million while another vulnerability led to more than 10,000 wallets (largely but not exclusively holding Solana's SOL) being attacked. NLW looks at what happens and what the industry thinks the lessons are.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Move Over, Ethereum – Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Has Apps, Too

While market analysts have been panicking about crypto winter, Bitcoin developers have been quietly building more apps. According to a report by Arcane Research, the Lightning Network in particular has developed a diverse ecosystem of over 100 apps across at least 20 categories. Lightning strikes. Earlier this year, Lightning’s user...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy