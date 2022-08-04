Read on www.coindesk.com
Alibaba Payroll Shrinks By 9,000
Click here to read the full article. Alibaba Group saw revenue come in flat in its first quarter—the lowest quarterly sales growth in its history—generating 205.56 billion yuan ($30.69 billion) on net income of 20.30 billion yuan ($3.03 billion) as Chinese consumers remained in lockdown in April and May. The Chinese e-commerce marketplace, which operates a host of online selling platforms including Tmall and Taobao, beat consensus forecasts from Refinitiv, which anticipated a 1.2 percent revenue drop. Adjusted earnings per diluted American depositary share (ADS) came in at 11.73 yuan ($1.75), above the 10.39 yuan ($1.54) expected by Refinitiv. In a Nutshell:...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Passes $24K for First Time in August; Ethereum’s Buterin Shrugs Off Fork Talk
Price Point: Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) started Monday with 5% gains. However, exchange trading volume data shows levels are not matching the rally, signaling a lack of any real institution-driven volumes. Market Moves: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin played down the impact of any hard forks by third parties...
CoinDesk
Ether's Deepest 'Backwardation' Since 2020 Crash Shows Traders Prepping for Ethereum PoW Split
Ether's (ETH) futures market showed "backwardation" on Monday, with three-month contracts trading at the widest discount to the spot price since the coronavirus-induced crash of March 2020. Data provided by Skew showed Binance-listed three-month futures traded at a steep annualized discount of 6% to the spot price, while those on...
CoinDesk
Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule
Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital's Q2 Net Loss More Than Triples to $554.7M Amid Market Downturn
Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reported a second-quarter net loss of $554.7 million, which was more than triple the loss from the same period last year. The larger loss was mainly the result of the crypto market downturn and investments in Galaxy's trading business, the firm said on...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls Initially on US Jobs Report, Grinds Higher Later
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased 2% on Friday, average volume. Currently near $23,000, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was on track to close out the week down 2%. BTC’s price move came on the heels of a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, spoken about in greater depth and detail...
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Receives South Korean Regulatory Licenses After Buying Local Firms
Digital asset exchange Crypto.com said on Monday it has acquired South Korean payment service firm PnLink Co. and virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. The move has allowed Crypto.com to secure the Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration licenses in Korea. These licenses are provided to trading and financial firms to conduct business legitimately within Korea and extend services to locals.
CoinDesk
As Interest Rates Rise, a Silent Vampire Attack on Crypto
Crypto is facing a winter unlike any other, confronted with monetary tightening and a historically strong dollar. Analysts speculate that higher interest rates will diminish investors’ appetite for high yield, high risk assets. Stablecoins, they argue, linked to the newly powerful dollar, like tether and USDC, are likely to be the winners of this new environment. Banks providing services to crypto firms will also profit from the interest earned on those firms’ deposits.
CoinDesk
Polygon-Based Web3 Game Dragoma Supporters Fall Victim to $3.5M Rug Pull: PeckShield
The newly launched Dragoma project appears to have been subject to a rug pull worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to blockchain sleuth PeckShield. Dragoma, which launched just days ago, had said it planned to become a Web3 adventure game that incorporated non-fungible tokens (NFT) and elements of social media alongside its native token, DMA.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk 20’s Latest Change Is the Biggest Yet
The collapse of terraUSD (UST) and luna (LUNC) has led to the biggest shakeup of the CoinDesk 20 since its start a couple of years ago. We have also decided to make a modification that gives a better indication of what’s happening in the market. Using data supplied from our friends at Kaiko, we’ve swapped out eight assets, the most changes the list has ever seen.
CoinDesk
Binance Says It Will Remove WazirX Off-Chain Transfers Hours After Indian Firm's Founder Says They Were Restarted
Binance said it will remove off-chain transfers between its platform and WazirX just hours after the Indian cryptocurrency exchange's founder, Nischal Shetty, said the service had been reinstated. In a blog post, Binance said it will halt the transfers as of 03:00 UTC on Thursday. Binance, the world's largest crypto...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals, Citing Market Conditions
Cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, deposits and token swaps because of "difficult market conditions," the firm said on Monday. The Singapore-based firm, which was founded in 2019, said it wants to stabilize liquidity and preserve assets while it works on a long-term solution. Hodlnaut also withdrew its application...
CoinDesk
UAE to Clamp Down on Crypto Real Estate Money Laundering
Real estate agents will have to alert money laundering authorities of any property sales paid for in crypto, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a statement on Monday. With companies such as Bybit, Kraken, Binance and Crypto.com seeking to set up in the emerging crypto hubs...
CoinDesk
Vitalik Buterin Plays Down Impact of Ethereum Forks After Merge
SEOUL, South Korea – Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin played down the impact of any hard forks after the network’s Merge event in September. Speaking at the developer event ETH Seoul over the weekend, Buterin said, “I don't expect Ethereum to really be significantly harmed by another fork.”
CoinDesk
Crypto's No-Fun Hack Week
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One of the biggest challenges to the mainstreaming of crypto is the propensity for novel protocols to be exploited. This week, the Nomad bridge was drained of some $200 million while another vulnerability led to more than 10,000 wallets (largely but not exclusively holding Solana's SOL) being attacked. NLW looks at what happens and what the industry thinks the lessons are.
CoinDesk
In Crypto Winter, Jesse Powell’s Pirate-King Leadership Style Might Be the New Normal
It seemed like the perfect recipe for a major blowback. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell ruffled feathers in June after a New York Times article detailed a “corporate culture war” raging at the cryptocurrency exchange and his subsequent doubling down, in which he criticized the “woke activist movement” and told unhappy employees to quit.
CoinDesk
Move Over, Ethereum – Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Has Apps, Too
While market analysts have been panicking about crypto winter, Bitcoin developers have been quietly building more apps. According to a report by Arcane Research, the Lightning Network in particular has developed a diverse ecosystem of over 100 apps across at least 20 categories. Lightning strikes. Earlier this year, Lightning’s user...
