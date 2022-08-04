ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viktor Orbán Gets CPAC Standing Ovation for Telling Globalists 'Go to Hell'

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Peter Ho
3d ago

Would Orban submit to a DNA test to prove he is of pure Hungarian lineage? The test might show quite a few unexpected branches in his family tree.

Lucky Phelps
3d ago

CPAC backing a dictator. why am I not surprised? they are just another fringe extremist group in the GQP.

