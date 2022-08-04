Buffalo man accused of threatening to kill Black people at grocery stores

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Buffalo man, 24, arrested for making racist threats while invoking Tops supermarket shooting
A 24-year-old Buffalo man was arrested for threatening to carry out further shootings just two days after the white supremacist terror attack at Tops supermarket in which 10 people were killed and three were injured.
Buffalo man charged after shots were fired during July domestic dispute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested after shots were fired during a domestic dispute that happened in July. Leon Williams, 36, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the incident, which happened around 4:15 a.m. on July 5, according to Buffalo Police. Shots were fired during the incident, hitting one vehicle, police said.
Buffalo Police investigating Niagara Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Niagara Street, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to detectives, a 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot while outside. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is reportedly stable. Anyone with information is asked to text […]
Buffalo man indicted for referencing mass shooting while robbing convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon for making threats while robbing a convenience store in May. It is alleged that on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., 45-year-old Sean Q. Ingleman of Buffalo attempted to steal cash from a convenience store on Main St. near West Winspear Ave. in […]
Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
Buffalo man accused of threatening to kill Black shoppers on Twitter charged
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man who allegedly threatened on Twitter to kill Black people at Buffalo-area grocery stores has been arrested, charged and conditionally released. Rolik Walker, 24, of Buffalo, was charged with making an interstate threat. Walker created a Twitter account under the name “@ConklinHero,” two days after the May 14 […]
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then attacking with machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
Hamburg man gets probation for animal cruelty
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was sentenced to three years of probation for animal cruelty. On November 13, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 28-year-old Kyle J. Ribarich was caring for a four-month old Rottweiler puppy when he threw it to the ground and hit it several times. The dog underwent surgery for a […]
Man Accused of Stealing Beer Made Threatening Reference to Tops Market Mass Shooting
BUFFALO, NY – A man accused of shoplifting beer at a convenience store in Buffalo...
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
Buffalo Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing His Own Brother
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man, 24-year-old Jerome A. Cole has been charged for shooting...
Buffalo's poet laureate, who penned poem memorializing Tops mass shooting victims, speaks on community — and personal — healing after reopening and recent threats
"There's no way to emotionally prepare yourself for someone coming into a Black community in your city and just massacring it," Hanesworth said.
Double shooting kills one in Buffalo
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street. Read more here:
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
Hamburg man sentenced in connection to animal cruelty charge
A Hamburg man has been sentenced in connection to an animal cruelty charge for throwing and hitting a puppy in November 2021.
chautauquatoday.com
19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash
A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
Missing 86-year-old woman in Amherst found
AMHERST, N.Y. — An 86-year-old woman from Amherst that was reported missing has been located. Police thank the public in their assistance in finding her. Leona Ordway was last seen at 1:03 p.m. Sunday around Hopkins and Klein roads in Amherst. A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was later issued for Ordway, who has dementia. That Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was canceled just after 1:00 a.m. Monday.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
Amherst father, grandmother slapped with several charges in alleged kidnapping of 4-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping after being accused of abducting his toddler from an Erie County Social Services office during a supervised visit. 22-year-old Shaland S. Souverain abducted his 4-year-old child from the Erie County Department of Social Services office on Union Road in Cheektowaga […]
