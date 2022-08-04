Joel Embiid Opens Up On His Chemistry With James Harden: “It’s Going To Take A While, And It’s Not Just About Me And Him. It’s Also About Finding The Chemistry With Everybody Else And Putting It All Together.”

As two of the greatest basketball players ever, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are more often compared to each other than any other pair in the league. Today, and for the best 10+ years, LeBron James has ruled with an iron first, carrying out his will on the court time and time again. Between his game, his fame, and the magnitude of his brand, the guy is always under the spotlight and relishes the attention.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO