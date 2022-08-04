ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Camp Q&A: Isaiah Lewis provides experience on back end of Colorado's secondary

By Adam Munsterteiger
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Football
City
Boulder, CO
247Sports

How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Top 25 basketball prospect lines up official visit with Colorado

Colorado's men's basketball program is shooting for the stars with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They are set to host one of the top 25 ranked prospects on an official visit later this month. Click on the link below to get the scoop or, if you are not a subscriber to BuffStampede.com, take advantage of our soon-to-expire 50 percent off promotion and become a subscriber!
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'

Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Oregon begins season inside the coaches poll top-15

College football's first preseason coaches poll is here and features the Oregon Ducks inside the top 15, landing at No. 12 overall. Oregon is the second highest Pac-12 in the coaches poll to start the season, as No. 8 Utah takes the crown coming off of their Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy