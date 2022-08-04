Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport

Former Brooklyn Nets guard forward Iman Shumpert. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest.

Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun was found. The call came in around 3:40 p.m. local time and he was arrested for felony possession of marijuana.

Shumpert has played 10 NBA seasons, making stops with New York, Cleveland, Sacramento, Houston and Brooklyn. He didn’t play this season, but at 32 years old, he could make a return to the league one day.

