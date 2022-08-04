ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport

By JD Shaw
 3 days ago
Former Brooklyn Nets guard forward Iman Shumpert. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest.

Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun was found. The call came in around 3:40 p.m. local time and he was arrested for felony possession of marijuana.

Shumpert has played 10 NBA seasons, making stops with New York, Cleveland, Sacramento, Houston and Brooklyn. He didn’t play this season, but at 32 years old, he could make a return to the league one day.

Here are some other odds and ends from around the basketball world:

  • The NBA’s investigations into the Sixers and Knicks’ potential tampering need to produce clarity, John Hollinger of The Athletic opines. Hollinger notes it’s difficult to determine what constitutes tampering and the league’s actions will impact future teams. Both the Sixers and the Knicks’ deals with respective free agents P.J. Tucker and Jalen Brunson appeared to be finalized before free agency officially began, which may result in tampering charges.
  • Bobby Marks of ESPN previews what to watch for during the 2023 free agency period. Marks examines Lakers superstar LeBron James (who’s now extension-eligible), the Warriors’ tax bill and much more. Among the other topics are former teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden, as both players are hoping to re-establish themselves as max players before next summer.

