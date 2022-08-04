ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhodell, WV

Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell

By Brandon Eanes
 3 days ago

RHODELL, WV ( WVNS ) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as Wi lliam Dustin Bowen , of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022 , in the Flat Top area.

Bowen’s remains were found on a dirt path just off of Tommy Creek Road.

Missing Persons Flyer for William Dustin Bowen

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the WV State Police, Office and Chief Medical Examiner, and the public for their help in the case.

