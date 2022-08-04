Rochester parents have about one week to change school bus pick-ups

Read on www.wxxinews.org
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
WHEC TV-10
Jordan Health Front Porch Festival resumes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All kinds of festivals are coming back after a COVID hiatus. That includes the Jordan Health Front Porch Festival. The goal of the celebration is to promote a healthy lifestyle for its workers and community members. There were free health screenings, an art and reading tent, giveaways, and a dunk tank.
westsidenewsny.com
Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care
HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some businesses take part in Discover Park Ave as alternative to canceled Park Ave Festival
With the cancelation of this year’s Park Avenue Festival, some Rochester business owners like Debbie Smith from Deborah Jean and Co. have opted to participate in an alternative. The Park Avenue Merchants Association is calling it Discover Park Ave. “We wanted to make it big and exciting and lots...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
waynetimes.com
Civil Service Test needs applicants
The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is celebrating the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody seems to be happy for its return, especially local empanada restaurant owner Luis Carrasquillo. “I’m part of Rochester and not only am...
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia
Some pastors in last week's protest in Batavia received death threats this week and showed up today with face coverings and tape over their license plates.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 8 2022
First hour: What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three?. Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 6. What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three? The decline of Kodak, B&L, and...
WHEC TV-10
Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
WHEC TV-10
Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
WHEC TV-10
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans speaks about housing quality taskforce during progress report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At an event Thursday night that Mayor Evans called a "progress report," he outlined his plans and accomplishments, including beginning to implement some of the housing task force recommendations. He also spoke at length about public safety saying the city has invested $8.4 million in violence prevention programs.
Rochester to celebrate ‘National Clown Week’ at Rochester Public Market
The event is held for all families in the Rochester area and will feature free face painting, balloon art, and other activities, according to the organizers behind the event.
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
