sgfcitizen.org
Getting teens off the streets, new downtown Springfield center will offer ‘special, safe place to go’
About 1,200 teens in Springfield are identified as unstably housed, according to the state. In Greene County, 386 children were placed in foster care at least temporarily in 2021. With so many youth at risk, it’s no surprise some fall through the cracks and are homeless. The creation of the YouthConnect Center will give those ages 13-18 a place to go to be connected with services ranging from food and clothes to housing and mental health help.
tncontentexchange.com
New adventure tours opens in Branson West
A new adventure experience gives guests an up close and personal look at wild caves in Stone County. Adventure Cave Tours opened its doors Wednesday, June 1, 2022. They are located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, in Branson West and are a sister company of Talking Rocks Cavern, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Ozarks First.com
The Historic Gillioz Theatre’s Midweek Matinees
You don’t want to miss the Historic Gillioz Theatre’s midweek matinees as well as an exciting upcoming auction.
Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Executive Director Rosenkranz announces retirement from OACAC
Following 51 years as an employee of Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), with 48 of those years as Executive Director, Carl Rosenkranz has announced he will be retiring in December 2022. “It has been a privilege to be a part of the OACAC family all these years and to...
How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
tncontentexchange.com
Cox Branson hires cancer specialist
Cox Medical Center Branson has hired a new cancer specialist. Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish has already begun seeing patients. He said one of the biggest things he tries to instill in any of his patients is hope. “I won’t let them give up,” he said. “There is always hope. Getting a...
Fascist propaganda in Springfield: what you can do
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nationwide white nationalist and fascist organization is putting up advertisements in Springfield. The group is named Patriot Front and it’s one of the largest fascist organizations in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group was created in 2017 in response to the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” […]
KYTV
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
Kait 8
Lawn care companies in the Ozarks trying to bounce back amidst drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Much of the Ozarks has seen a lot of heat and drought this summer. With people deciding how to save money and conserve water, lawn care companies have been left out to dry. “Our mowing numbers are way down,” said Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing....
KYTV
INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown. Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.
KYTV
CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
KYTV
Natural gas line leak closed Republic, Mo. Walmart for a short time on Saturday
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Walmart in Republic closed for a short time Saturday morning after a natural gas line leak. Firefighters responded to the store on U.S. 60 around 7 a.m. Republic Fire Chief Duane Compton says an employee bumped a natural gas line in the lawn and garden...
KYTV
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, August 8, you might want to build in a little extra travel time if you’re driving eastbound on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. That’s because a section of the interstate will be closed for up to 26 days for bridge and pavement work....
KTTS
Power Outages Reported North, East Of Springfield
(KTTS News) — Most of the Ozarks has been dealing with heavy rain and lightning this morning. But some places lost power after strong storms overnight. Most of the outages were reported north and east of Springfield. Outages have been reported in Benton, Camden, Phelps and Shannon counties. A...
KYTV
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life: Meet Academy Award winner Tom Whitlock
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Whitlock won an Oscar in 1986 for writing “Take My Breath Away.” It was the love song from “Top Gun.”
30 Summers Ago, 3 Springfield, Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Propane leak in Shell Knob causing delays, closures
SHELL KNOB, Mo.– A reported propane leak at a Titan Propane/Amerigas facility has led to traffic delays and safety precautions in the area. Central Crossing Fire Protection District Shell Knob said that crews have been on the scene for the past two hours with propane company crews. A nearby Dollar General also closed as a […]
