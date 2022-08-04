ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDTwh_0h59cxwl00

Police brutality has become a thing that many Black and Brown people have sadly come to expect will happen, or at the very least prepare for it just in case.

A Black boy hanging out with his white friends at the century-spanning California State Fair was singled out and attacked by police according to his Elk Grove family that’s now claiming civil rights were violated as well.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Opinions seemed to be rather harsh for 11-year-old Elijah Hunter, who according to his mother was “covered in blood” following his encounter with authorities. “They [Cal Expo police] knew that they injured him because they provided the first-aid before we even made it to Kaiser hospital, where he received further treatment,” said Cynthia Martin, contradicting what Cal Expo spokesperson Darla Givens called a “small cut.” She also claims Hunter was attempting to steal items from fair vendors, climbing over a safety fence and actually putting himself in danger of being hit by a roller coaster ride. The responses seen above on Twitter are starting to make a bit more sense now.

Greater Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams spoke in defense of the civil right violation claim, questioning the Cal Expo cops’ behavior by stating, “What makes him different from any other 11-year-old? I’ll tell you what it is. He’s Black. He’s a Black man, a Black male. It doesn’t matter your age when it comes to this society and law enforcement. You are treated differently.”

Keep reading for some, well, rather interesting developments in the case below, via KCRA 3 :

“Cal Expo officials said that when their policies are violated, fairgoers are asked to not return and sign a document agreeing to such.

The family is asking for the names of the officers involved to be released along with body camera video. They are also asking for the officers to be terminated.

KCRA 3 asked the family for photos of the injuries, but they refused to provide those. However, in photos that they sent to KCRA 3 last week, he had a bandage on one of his elbows and a visible blood stain on his shirt about the size of a nickel.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

There seems to be two things working at once, where a child may have been wrongfully targeted being that he wasn’t alone, but also a preteen doing bonehead stuff that many kids his age do out of pure immaturity.

Question: Did he deserve the excessive force, or was there any to even begin with? Let us know which side you believe in this developing situation.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says

An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers

"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
COLORADO STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

Police Officer Suspended After Handcuffing Black EMT In Emergency Room

A New York police officer has been placed on paid suspension after handcuffing a Black EMT worker who was trying to get a patient into the hospital. According to WHEC, the incident started when Monroe Ambulance EMT Lekia Smith hit a Rochester police investigator's car with her vehicle's door while unloading a patient in Strong Memorial Hospital's ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Williams
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Civil Rights#State Fair#Kcra#World#Kaiser#Cal Expo
Black Enterprise

Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
SUNRISE, FL
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mother defends son accused of shooting McDonald’s worker in the neck because fries were cold

A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold. Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Ex-officer sentenced in rough arrest of woman with dementia

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who did not stop another officer from being rough with a 73-year-old woman with dementia was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation. Daria Jalali earlier pleaded guilty in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, in 2020. She had faced up to 60 days in jail for failing to intervene, a crime created by lawmakers as part of a police reform bill passed during protests over racial injustice and police brutality in 2020. Former officer Austin...
LOVELAND, CO
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy