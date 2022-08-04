EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are going to be without top cornerback Adoree Jackson on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and the list may be a lot longer before kickoff. Coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday said that Jackson will be sidelined for the first time this season with a knee injury that happened returning a punt against Detroit in Sunday’s 31-18 loss. Six Giants were injured in the game and Daboll said there will be a lot of game-time decisions on who will be playing. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is going to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. The biggest concerns are at cornerback and on the offensive line. Besides Jackson, cornerback Fabian Moreau is a question mark with an oblique injury. He has been starting since Aaron Robinson went down with a knee injury.

