Where does Clemson rank among the best defenses ahead of the 2022 season?

Clemson allowed the second-fewest points per game in the FBS last season, and that stout level of defense is likely to be replicated in 2022.

As the college football season rapidly approaches, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford recently projected the top defenses, ranking Clemson in the top 10.

Between losing a defensive coordinator and multiple starters to the NFL, the Tigers’ defense will have a new look in 2022 but still has the potential to be one of the stingiest units across the country.

Here’s what Crawford had to say about Clemson’s defense.

Equipped with the nastiest defensive front in the land, Clemson should not take a step back this season despite losing long-time defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma. The scheme’s not going to change and more importantly, many of the bodies available are all future early-round picks, including Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy. Dabo Swinney is experiencing the same wealth of riches entering this season that he had several years ago when a handful of Clemson defenders went in the first round. The Tigers are so talented at edge between Xavier Thomas and Murphy that former five-star and fifth-year senior K.J. Henry is a rotational player, despite coming off his most complete season. Getting Bresee back fully-healthy this fall to man the middle of that defensive line is major.

As Crawford outlined, the Tigers’ defensive front is one of, if not the best, in the nation.

Meanwhile, Wes Goodwin has received plenty of praise from current and former players for his coaching ability, which fans caught a glimpse of in Clemson’s 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl last year.

Time will tell which program this season will give opposing offenses the most trouble, but for now, here are Crawford’s projections for the top 10 defenses.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa Hawkeyes

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L. Jones

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama Crimson Tide

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

