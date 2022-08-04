Click here to read the full article. Before “Euphoria,” Australian actor Jacob Elordi was ready to kiss Hollywood goodbye. The “Kissing Booth” breakout star shared that after filming wrapped in 2017 for the Netflix film, he was between jobs, slept in his car in Los Angeles, and barely had any money. “I wasn’t booking jobs,” Elordi told GQ UK. “I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and ‘Euphoria’ was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.” Yet upon release, “The Kissing Booth”...

