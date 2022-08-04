Read on www.greenmatters.com
Germany’s Rhine River Is Becoming Too Shallow For Trade Ships
As droughts plague Lake Mead, the Great Salt Lake, the Colorado River, and other major bodies of water across the U.S., things aren't much better across the pond. One of Germany's largest and busiest rivers, the Rhine, is experiencing a serious drought that's taking a major toll on the country's economy.
Map Shows That Much of Southwestern France Is Currently Suffering From Serious Wildfires
These days, heatwaves more often than not come with devastating wildfires. And the map of France's ongoing fires shows just how many have had to evacuate their homes, amid the relentless heatwave. One of the two major fires is located just south of Bordeaux, while the other is near Dune...
What to Know About the "Foot and Mouth" Disease Outbreak in Indonesia
With consistent COVID-19 outbreaks as well as the recent nationwide Monkeypox scare, we're concerned about yet another disease outbreak. Indonesia has seen an uptick in foot and mouth disease (FMD) cases, which is worrying neighboring countries such as Australia and New Zealand. Even though it's most commonly spread amongst cattle...
Japan's Sakurajima Volcano Erupts, Prompting Highest Level Warning
A massive Japan volcano has erupted — and is still erupting. The eruption caused the government to issue its highest level alert, forced dozens of people to evacuate their homes, and also has left many wondering: Does climate change have anything to do with volcanic activity?. Here’s what we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Current Heat Waves Are Global Warming in Action — When Will They End?
No matter what climate deniers say, those in the know have known for a while: Climate change is not only coming for us, but it’s already here. The current record-breaking heat waves are affecting many places on Earth, and they’re a direct result of global warming, according to a variety of experts.
After Thousands of Years, Wild Bison Return to the U.K. to Repair Land
For the first time in thousands of years, wild bison have returned to the U.K. In an effort to sustainably manage woodland in Kent, U.K., wild bison have been reintroduced to their natural habitat. Keep reading for the details on this project, and how the bison will naturally work with the land — and other introduced animals — to restore it.
Greenland Shark, Native to Polar Waters, Puzzlingly Spotted in Balmy Belize
Everyone loves a tropical vacation — but a certain shark’s Caribbean getaway has left researchers bewildered. A Greenland shark, native to the Arctic, has just been spotted in Belize. The Greenland shark, which is partially blind, is known for its long lifespan and thriving in cold waters —...
