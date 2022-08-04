RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO