Nevada State

The Nevada Independent

How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions

Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada gas price average sees largest drop in a month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time in a month, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nevada is sub $5, according to AAA. The average price per gallon of regular gas as of Aug 7 is $4.99, whereas one day prior to that, it was $5.00. One week prior, it was $5.08, and the month, the price was $5.48.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada

Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
KDWN

Northern Nevada: victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages

RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fourth set of human skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday, according to park officials. National Park Service Rangers received an emergency call reporting the remains at Swim Beach around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. This comes just 12 days after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

Two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There are two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

Flooding swamps Death Valley, leaving nearly 1,000 stranded

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A chance to get away from it all turned into a flooded mess for about 1,000 visitors and employees at Death Valley National Park after the tourist destination received 1.46 inches of rain, or almost 70% of the region’s annual rainfall. The record was...
ENVIRONMENT
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark Kampf, an election denier who […] The post Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
Community Policy