How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions
Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Nevada gas price average sees largest drop in a month
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time in a month, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nevada is sub $5, according to AAA. The average price per gallon of regular gas as of Aug 7 is $4.99, whereas one day prior to that, it was $5.00. One week prior, it was $5.08, and the month, the price was $5.48.
963kklz.com
Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada
Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
news3lv.com
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
KDWN
Northern Nevada: victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages
RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.
news3lv.com
Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
Fox5 KVVU
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
news3lv.com
Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fourth set of human skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday, according to park officials. National Park Service Rangers received an emergency call reporting the remains at Swim Beach around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. This comes just 12 days after...
FOX Reno
Two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There are two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding.
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
Record rainfall trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers.
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
2news.com
Northern Nevada HOPES Gets $1 Million Donation
The funds will be used to expand care and services for their LGBTQ+ patients. Dr. Barry Frank and his family donated $1 million to Northern Nevada HOPES.
Flooding swamps Death Valley, leaving nearly 1,000 stranded
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A chance to get away from it all turned into a flooded mess for about 1,000 visitors and employees at Death Valley National Park after the tourist destination received 1.46 inches of rain, or almost 70% of the region’s annual rainfall. The record was...
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark Kampf, an election denier who […] The post Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
