Wisconsin DMVs to extend service hours on Aug. 8 and 9

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles is extending the operating hours on Aug. 8 and 9 at their customer service centers, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

All centers will be open until 6 p.m. to help residents obtain photo IDs ahead of the fall primary election being held Tuesday, according to the release.

To get a free Wisconsin ID, residents should visit wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.

Residents should then bring necessary documents to their nearest DMV center and fill out the required application. Necessary documents include a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, according to the news release.

A receipt valid for voting will be provided for residents to show at the pools.

Those who do not have the necessary documents readily available can start the ID petition process. Residents will still receive a receipt valid for voting while documents or verification are obtained, according to the release.

For questions about obtaining an ID, call the DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069.

For other questions or more information, visit elections.wi.gov.

Comments / 0

Janesville, WI
