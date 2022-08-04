Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman
Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills. Mills, a former fifth-round pick...
Ravens activate J.K. Dobbins off PUP list
The Ravens are getting one of their key offensive players back at practice this week. Baltimore announced on Monday that running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins tore his ACL during the Ravens’ final preseason game last August. While there was a...
Sam Darnold: Scott Fitterer told me not to worry about trade rumor
As quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield continue to compete to start for the Panthers, a rumor emerged that Carolina could be shopping Darnold. But Darnold said he had a conversation with Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer about that report when coming off the field at Monday’s practice. “I talked...
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is on a quest for greatness
CINCINNATI — I hear this a lot, or something like it, from family and from friends in the business:. Why do you still go on that training-camp trip? Killing yourself, zipping from camp to camp. You’re 65 now. Cut it back. This story is why:. What separates the...
Super 16: Lakeland's Larry Jones to play defensive end, linebacker
Lakeland High's Larry Jones has made the switch from being a full-time linebacker to playing both linebacker and defensive end positions. Lakeland head coach Bill Castle made the decision in the off-season based on Jones’ track record and some personnel changes heading into the 2022 season. The Dreadnaughts senior...
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
Eagles 53-man roster projection after couple rounds of training camp practices
The Eagles have made it through their first two rounds of training camp practices. So it’s time for another 53-man roster prediction. And a few things have changed since the pre-camp version. This year, NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players by Aug. 16, 80 players by...
Could Jimmy Garoppolo end up with the Rams?
As the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continue to wait for a starting quarterback to suffer a season ending injury, a team in the same division has an injury that could limit if not prematurely end his season. And so the question that has emerged in recent days. Could Garoppolo...
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Coyotes sign Lawson Crouse to five-year, $21.5 million deal
Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse originally had a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday but instead has put pen to paper on a new agreement with his employer. Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and the NHL's official website, Crouse has signed a five-year contract to remain with the Coyotes. While financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed, TSN reports that the 25-year-old will earn $21.5 million on a deal that carries an average annual value of $4.3 million.
Pence to receive plaque, spot on Giants' Wall of Fame in Sept.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have already celebrated Will Clark, Buster Posey, and Matt Cain this season and next week they'll bring back members of the 2012 World Series team. On Monday, they added one more ceremony to the schedule. Hunter Pence will go up on the team's Wall of...
Cosmi feels comfortable lining up next to all of team's RG options
ASHBURN, Va. -- As the calendar shifts to the middle of August, four of the five starting offensive line positions appear to be set for the Washington Commanders. Here's what we know for sure: Charles Leno Jr. will man the left tackle spot. Veteran Andrew Norwell will start next to Leno at left guard, with Chase Roullier -- Washington's longest-tenured lineman -- at center. Second-year veteran Sam Cosmi is entrenched at right tackle, where he started every game he played in as a rookie in 2021.
Ravens announce contract extension that keeps Justin Tucker in Baltimore through 2027
The Ravens have had the NFL’s best kicker for a decade, and now they’re hoping to lock him in for the rest of his career. Justin Tucker, who had two years left on his old contract, has signed a four-year extension through the 2027 season. The 32-year-old Tucker...
MLB Power Rankings: Gap widens between Giants, Dodgers
SAN DIEGO -- Thanks to the San Diego Padres, the trade deadline lived up to the hype. Now, the attention turns to something completely new. The traditional jostling will be there as teams dive into the final third of the season, with several division races looking like they'll go down to the wire and plenty of teams still holding Wild Card hopes. But there's a twist thanks to the new CBA.
Rodney Hudson Among New Minor Cardinals Injuries
The Arizona Cardinals had 18,000 fans in attendance at their annual Red and White Practice Saturday afternoon. Football was indeed in the air at State Farm Stadium and it was a step closer to preseason football, which begins for the Cardinals on Aug. 12. While quarterback Kyler Murray was present...
Sam Mills’ wife: There can no better place for him to rest than the Hall of Fame
Sam Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 45, was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. His widow, Melanie Mills, presented him. “There can be no better place for him to rest than in the Hall of Fame,” Melanie Mills said.
