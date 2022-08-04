ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse County, WY

Swinging For The Fences & Into History: Little League team makes state tournament for first time since 1957, captures best finish ever

By RJ Morgan, rj@douglas-budget.com
Douglas Budget
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 0

Related
lingleguide.com

Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie

LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
LINGLE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Casper, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Douglas, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
City
Douglas, WY
County
Converse County, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Torrington, WY
oilcity.news

Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
Wake Up Wyoming

PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS

CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dax Mccarty
tsln.com

The North Platte River – Multiuse Water

This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
CASPER, WY
police1.com

Wheatland Wyoming Police Officer

A career you can be proud of that is stable, in demand, and well-paying? The Wheatland Police Department is currently seeking motivated individuals looking to join our team as a Police Officer. This position will be open until filled. Potential candidates must be willing to work 12 hour patrol shifts....
WHEATLAND, WY
K2 Radio

Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado

Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#All Star Games#Fences#History Books#The Little League Majors#Se
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Medical detox program sees patients from across Wyoming in first month of operation

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In July New Vision Withdrawal Management opened its first hospital-based medical detox program in Wyoming. During the program, patients will undergo a medically supervised detoxification process. “We have already had people traveling from out of county, and people calling from out of state because...
CASPER, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-06 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming North central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Whitaker, or 28 miles north of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire

CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (7/23/22–8/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news

Suspect charged in aggravated burglary; alleged armed accomplice still at large

CASPER, Wyo. — One of two suspects accused of an aggravated burglary in North Casper last May was arrested by Casper Police Saturday on a unrelated traffic stop, police said. 18-year-old A’Dan Monroe was charged in circuit court Monday with aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, and bond...

Comments / 0

Community Policy