Army sergeant pleads guilty to vacation voyeurism

If you’d like to take in some racing and help out a good cause, Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval is the place to be tomorrow night…. It’s Les Schwab Night at the races tomorrow night and the gang at Les Schwab will be out taking donations for the NCW Community Toy Drive. Over 28-hundred children were provided toys in North Central Washington last year, thanks to the Toy Drive, so here’s your chance to help.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO