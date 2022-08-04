Army sergeant pleads guilty to vacation voyeurism

Read on www.ncwlife.com
Related
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
KOMO News
One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody
SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
yaktrinews.com
Fatal crash caused by motorcyclist swerving to avoid cougar
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A pair of motorcycle riders have died after they swerved to avoid a cougar in Chelan County. The crash happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6. According to Washington State Patrol, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were heading south on SR 971 when they swerved to avoid the animal and lost control, leaving the roadway. The motorcycle struck a guardrail.
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ncwlife.com
Snohomish County, cities spend $9.6M on shelter and mental health
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County is partnering with nine cities to spend $9.6 million on 11 projects for shelter and behavioral health services. The county’s Shelter and Behavioral Health Partnership Program has matched federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars for city-led projects up to $250,000 per project. Cities were eligible to receive funding for up to two projects.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: New Level 3 evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
kpq.com
Wenatchee’s Labor Pool is Shrinking
Labor Economist Don Meseck recently provided the Monthly Employment Report for June, reporting that Wenatchee’s labor pool is shrinking despite low unemployment rates. Don Meseck covers labor economic trends in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties. Meseck’s report reads: “The concerning news, this expansion ceased with...
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Watch for Monday and Tuesday
The heat wave forecasted for next week has gained an excessive heat watch label for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees. Last week, there was an excessive heat warning for north central Washington that reached a high of 110 degrees. Areas that would be affected include...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Fruit Grower Selling Business Over Labor Penalties
The owner of an East Wenatchee fruit growing business is selling the company after being banned from a program that lets employers hire temporary foreign workers. Good Fruit Grower magazine reports Welton Orchards and Storage CEO Gene Welton will sell the company to avoid the legal costs of challenging allegations it mistreated workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week
Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Washington
Cheapism found the best remote vacation spot in every state.
ncwlife.com
Racing returns to WVSO Saturday
If you’d like to take in some racing and help out a good cause, Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval is the place to be tomorrow night…. It’s Les Schwab Night at the races tomorrow night and the gang at Les Schwab will be out taking donations for the NCW Community Toy Drive. Over 28-hundred children were provided toys in North Central Washington last year, thanks to the Toy Drive, so here’s your chance to help.
Comments / 0