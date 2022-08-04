BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception

Read on www.douglas-budget.com
cowboystatedaily.com
Cynthia Lummis: Three Homegrown Wyoming Women Rise to the Top in This Year’s Election
Those of us lucky enough to call Wyoming home know of our state's rich history of pioneering women and female firsts. Be it Louisa Swain casting that historic first vote in Laramie, Esther Hobart Morris being sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in South Pass City, or Nellie Tayloe Ross becoming the first woman in the United States to serve as a Governor, Wyoming has a rich history of smart, courageous and capable women leading the way.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 7, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Rock Springs by Jim Wamsley. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
cowboystatedaily.com
Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad
A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates' support. "I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent," State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney's name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Police Department serves athletes at Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Sports Classic event
CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming held its annual Summer Sports Classic event Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 in Casper, and enjoyed some help from the Casper Police Department. “Your Casper Police Team gettin’ it done feeding our Wyoming Special Olympics athletes at the State Championships here...
oilcity.news
Campfires banned on Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Fremont County
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced new fire restrictions for lands it manages in Fremont County in conjunction with county and U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions. Open fires are banned on all Game and Fish–administered lands in Fremont County under the new restrictions....
Abortion Providers Continue Legal Battle to Keep Abortion Legal in Wyoming
On Wednesday, plaintiffs in the case that temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion trigger ban filed a new motion hoping to extend the block on the state’s abortion trigger ban. The plaintiffs, in this case, include Danielle Johnson, a resident of Teton County who was 22 weeks pregnant when the case...
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Former President Donald Trump endorses Chuck Gray for Wyoming Secretary of State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After endorsing Harriet Hageman for Wyoming’s lone congressional seat, Former President Donald Trump is endorsing another Wyoming politician for a state position: Chuck Gray. Gray is running for Secretary of State, and has been a supporter of Trump’s claims of the 2020 election. His campaign ads include promising to eliminate “insecure ballot drop boxes used to commit fraud” and to make ballot manipulation and cheating a felony. Gray, a Republican state legislator representing House District 57, is running against fellow republicans Tara Nethercot, and Mark Armstrong.
Douglas Budget
Wyoming continues to be improve business friendliness, group says
(The Center Square) – Wyoming recently ranked 32nd in CNBC's annual list of top states for businesses. According to Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell, the state is already addressing weaknesses identified in the annual ranking, which uses more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Stimulus funds available for your rent or mortgage
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does some extra money or your mortgage or rent sound right now? Did you know that money is available to you in Wyoming? The key is to know where to find it through a variety of government agencies. The money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different state level departments.
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
police1.com
Wheatland Wyoming Police Officer
A career you can be proud of that is stable, in demand, and well-paying? The Wheatland Police Department is currently seeking motivated individuals looking to join our team as a Police Officer. This position will be open until filled. Potential candidates must be willing to work 12 hour patrol shifts....
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
newslj.com
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn Street Revitalization Plan recommendations to be unveiled in virtual presentation
CASPER, Wyo. — Recommendations that have been developed as part of the Bar Nunn Streetscape Revitalization Plan will be unveiled during a virtual presentation that will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. People can access the Zoom call in order to hear about...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Third annual Hotrods & Harleys car and bike show supports hunting opportunities for disabled vets
CASPER, Wyo. — Car and bike lovers enjoyed the cooler weather Saturday at Hideaway Bar’s annual Hotrods & Harleys show, with all proceeds supporting Wyoming nonprofit Hunting with Heroes. In total, 56 cars and 11 bikes were registered for the event. Several raffles and auctions were held at...
