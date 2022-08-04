ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

presspublications.com

Northwood administrator Bob Anderson to retire

Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson is retiring. Anderson, 73, has been in the position for 10 years. City council voted to hire Anderson in September, 2012. He replaced Dennis Recker, who had resigned. Anderson told The Press on Wednesday that approximately 12 people have applied for the position. “I’ll step...
NORTHWOOD, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair

The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
MAUMEE, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 8

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 8. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wood County, OH
Government
County
Wood County, OH
City
Cygnet, OH
13abc.com

Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool

The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival

COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fayette Hires New Village Administrator

ADMINISTRATOR … Ric Beals will be the new Fayette Village Administrator after being hired for the position on July 27th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Village of Fayette has hired a new village administrator. Ric Beals will be officially starting his new pos... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
FAYETTE, OH
presspublications.com

Health briefs: Mercy Health to sponsor Retreat & Refresh Stroke Camp

Mercy Health and Kingston Healthcare Company are sponsoring this year’s Retreat & Refresh Stroke Camp – a camping experience dedicated to helping survivors and caregivers improve their quality of life. The three-day weekend event will bring participants back to the Roaring ‘20s, with events and entertainment from that...
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

Metroparks acquires four parcels

At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fayette Sunoco Celebrates Grand Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … Owners of the Fayette Sunoco, employees and community members take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the store. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fayette Sunoco held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5th. The... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
FAYETTE, OH
sent-trib.com

Otsego community helps Weston fire victims

WESTON – Otsego Local Schools is continuing to offer resources and support after a fire displaced families at an apartment complex on Thursday. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said the district is providing resources, including toiletries, food, water and counseling services. Anyone who needs...
WESTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
Lima News

Flag City Balloon Festival includes helicopter rides

FINDLAY — Tethered and full balloon rides will be available during Flag City’s three-day annual BalloonFest on Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Emory Adams Park, 1861 S. Blanchard St., Findlay. The full schedule of events is online at visitfindlay.com/event/flag-city-balloonfest-fri. There will also be helicopter rides...
FINDLAY, OH
presspublications.com

Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson is retiring. Anderson, 73, has been in the position for 10 years. City council voted to hire Anderson in September, 2012. He replaced Dennis Recker, who had resigned.
NORTHWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
presspublications.com

Mercy Health - Toledo earns environmental excellence awards

Through efforts coordinated by a collaborative council of multi-disciplinary stakeholders across its ministry, Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) and Mercy Health – Toledo implemented system-wide sustainable initiatives that earned environmental excellence awards from Practice Greenhealth, a leading sustainability member organization for hospital networks. Locally, Mercy Health – St. Vincent...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH

