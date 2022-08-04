ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers

CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois....
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

A couple of COVID-19 updates

* Center Square... The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois agency reminds residents of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for student loans

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the Department has issued a letter to all federal student loan servicers encouraging them to help alert and educate eligible student loan holders about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. PSLF forgives the remaining student loan balance of full-time government and certain non-profit employees after making 120 qualifying payments. In order for more borrowers to qualify for forgiveness, President Biden announced temporary changes to the program, including waiving some past requirements. Officials say many borrowers are unaware of these changes and may miss out on loan forgiveness as a result. The temporary changes expire on October 31, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Embattled DCFS director grilled by Legislative Audit Commission over massive failures

Since December, nine children have died under DCFS’ watch. Meanwhile, DCFS Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court 12 times for failing to place children in state care appropriately. Last week, Director Smith and DCFS staff appeared before the bipartisan Legislative Audit Commission to answer for troubling missteps outlined in recent State audits of the agency. According to CBS 2 Chicago and other media reports, Smith was grilled by legislators over the agency’s massive and repeated failures to protect children under its care.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

CPS loses another $30 million in expected state funding

CHICAGO - A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sharee B.

For-Profit Medical Transportation Company Charges Illinois Siblings Over $6,000 for 15-minute Ambulance Rides

Three siblings from Southern Illinois couldn't believe their eyes when they received an explanation of benefits from their health insurer a few months ago. Two of them, Jim and Cynthia Martens had been involved in a vehicular accident that left them in serious need of medical care. The ambulances, run by Burlington Community and Hampshire Fire Protection Districts, delivered the brother and sister to the local hospital just a few short miles away. In addition, their other sister Peggy Dula, who'd only suffered minor injuries, agreed to ride by ambulance as a precautionary measure and was taken in separately.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
