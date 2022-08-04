Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Related
nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
wmay.com
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
walls102.com
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Illinois 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
wmay.com
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois....
Courthouse News Service
Seventh Circuit ends 50 years of federal oversight of Illinois governor’s office
CHICAGO (CN) — Fifty years of federal oversight over the Illinois governor's employment policies ended Friday afternoon, in a ruling handed down by the Chicago-based Seventh Circuit. The decision vacates a 1972 anti-corruption decree as it applies to the Office of the Governor, paving the way for governors to...
spotonillinois.com
A couple of COVID-19 updates
* Center Square... The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Judicial panel rules that Tennessee education savings account program can move forward
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court ruled Friday that Tennessee’s Education Scholarship Program can move forward. A three-judge panel heard arguments earlier in the day from the American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center. The two groups had asked the court to deliver an injunction against the pilot program.
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
walls102.com
Illinois agency reminds residents of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for student loans
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the Department has issued a letter to all federal student loan servicers encouraging them to help alert and educate eligible student loan holders about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. PSLF forgives the remaining student loan balance of full-time government and certain non-profit employees after making 120 qualifying payments. In order for more borrowers to qualify for forgiveness, President Biden announced temporary changes to the program, including waiving some past requirements. Officials say many borrowers are unaware of these changes and may miss out on loan forgiveness as a result. The temporary changes expire on October 31, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Embattled DCFS director grilled by Legislative Audit Commission over massive failures
Since December, nine children have died under DCFS’ watch. Meanwhile, DCFS Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court 12 times for failing to place children in state care appropriately. Last week, Director Smith and DCFS staff appeared before the bipartisan Legislative Audit Commission to answer for troubling missteps outlined in recent State audits of the agency. According to CBS 2 Chicago and other media reports, Smith was grilled by legislators over the agency’s massive and repeated failures to protect children under its care.
Ending cash bail will make things more dangerous, suburban prosecutor warns: 'What you see in Chicago, we'll have here'
The top prosecutor in Will County is issuing a dire warning about what will happen when cash bail ends in Illinois at the beginning of 2023.
fox32chicago.com
CPS loses another $30 million in expected state funding
CHICAGO - A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in...
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
Brief: Court-ordered funding transfers in North Carolina school spending case are unconstitutional
(The Center Square) — The John Locke Foundation and North Carolina Institute for Constitutional Law are urging the North Carolina Supreme Court to reject an "unconstitutional" transfer from the state Treasury ahead of oral arguments in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit later this month. NCICL President Jeanette Doran...
For-Profit Medical Transportation Company Charges Illinois Siblings Over $6,000 for 15-minute Ambulance Rides
Three siblings from Southern Illinois couldn't believe their eyes when they received an explanation of benefits from their health insurer a few months ago. Two of them, Jim and Cynthia Martens had been involved in a vehicular accident that left them in serious need of medical care. The ambulances, run by Burlington Community and Hampshire Fire Protection Districts, delivered the brother and sister to the local hospital just a few short miles away. In addition, their other sister Peggy Dula, who'd only suffered minor injuries, agreed to ride by ambulance as a precautionary measure and was taken in separately.
Fiscal Budget Gives Illinois Families Millions In Tax Breaks
Illinois has signed off on the fiscal year 2023 budget plan for operations and capital. The fiscal year 2023 General Funds plan reflects a $444 million surplus. The state projected revenues of $46.429 billion and expenditures of $45.986 billion. (source)
advantagenews.com
'You've never worked a day in your life,' Bailey responds to Pritzker's campaign ad
Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has never worked a day in his life in response to a Pritzker ad criticizing Bailey for getting COVID-19 relief funds for his farming operations. Pritzker, the incumbent Democrat, released a 30-second ad claiming Bailey used millions of state funds...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0