Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
One fatality reported in Highway Patrol’s first rally report
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol issued their first ‘rally tally’ of the 82nd Annual event, and one fatality has been reported. That fatal crash happened Saturday morning, on South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes. The patrol says a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Boat Crash Kills One in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU) — One person is dead after a boating accident on Lake Minocqua. It happened when 34-year-old Jacob Kozey drove his boat into the Highway 51 bridge. Officers received the call at about 1 AM Saturday. Kozey was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The DNR is...
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Bikers head to Sturgis, South Dakota rally in blazing temperatures
It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.
Sturgis Police – parking emerges as leading problem as rally starts
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Police Department released their first rally update of the year Saturday. Chief Geody VanDewater says parking has emerged as the usual leading problem. As of Saturday, police had reported a dozen illegal parking calls – which covers a time frame from 6:00 a.m. Friday...
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I-90 Westbound was backed up on Thursday morning because of an accident. It happened at 8 am near Exit 57. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
Wisconsin Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
Ryhley Mattison, 24, was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River, suffering a punctured lung and injured diaphragm and stomach. She's sharing her story from a hospital bed.
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Rapid City woman shot by police after chase makes court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City woman made her initial court appearance on Thursday after a Rapid City Police Department officer shot her multiple times on May 31. Shania Watkins, 32, appeared before Pennington County Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue to address a criminal complaint against her accusing her of aggravated eluding, a class six felony.
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood. The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020. Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30,...
Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
Police Deny Social Media Posts Of Active Shooter In Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department denied a social media post that said there was an active shooter in Wausau. In a Facebook post Sunday, the department wrote, “The Wausau Police Department is aware of a social media post reporting an active shooter around the Fern Island area. This information is not accurate.”
