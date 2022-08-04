San Francisco firefighters head out to battle McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County

Family describes McKinney Fire destruction, hopes to rebuild 01:52

SAN FRANCISCO -- A day after a strike team returned from being deployed at the Oak Fire near Yosemite, which was 86 percent contained as of Thursday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department sent another team to the McKinney Fire burning near the Oregon border .

Firefighters from the USFS Engine E-82 Lincoln National Forest working along Beaver Creek Road at the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, August 3, 2022. U.S. Forest Service

The city's Fire Department reported Thursday that a team of four engines and a water tender left the city at 8 a.m. and headed north to Siskiyou County, where the six-day-old fire burned 58,668 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The wildfire is currently the largest burning in California. The San Francisco team is due to check in at the scene at 4 p.m. Thursday, the department said on Twitter.

McKinney Fire Incident

Evacuation Map

For Cal Fire updates on all the fires in the state, go to https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents .